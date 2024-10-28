Passenger Van Crash Kills 4 Including Driver in Northern Thailand

On Sunday, a passenger van carrying officials from the Water Resources Department back from the Kathin ceremony hit a tree in Kamphaeng Phet province, killing 4 and injuring 3 other passengers. The van skidded off the road and hit a tree on Phahonyothin Road.

According to thai media, the seven passengers, including the driver, were returning from a royal Kathin merit-making ceremony at Wat Phra Chedi Sao Lang Phra Aram Luang in Lampang Province, heading back to Bangkok.

Sawang Kamphaeng Phet rescue workers from Kosamphi Nakhon and Mueang Kamphaeng Phet rescue teams assisted all injured and deceased victims for over an hour, using 2 cutting tools to pry the bodies out of the wreckage of the vehicle.

The police inspected the accident scene and determined that the van had run off the road and crashed head-on into a tree on the highway’s median strip. Police investigators believe the driver fell asleep because there were no gas stations or rest stops along the way, which may cause drivers to become fatigued.

The rescue workers transported the injured and the deceased to Kosamphi Nakhon Hospital and Kamphaeng Phet Hospital.

Thailand’s roads are currently ranked the second most lethal in the world after Libya’s by the World Health Organization. In 2024, the period from January 1 to October 6 saw 10,551 people killed in road accidents and 643,291 injured. That’s roughly 38.22 people daily, or about three people every two hours.

Source: Manager Online

