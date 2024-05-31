Connect with us

PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan Launches 2nd Communication Satellite Into Orbit

23 mins ago

PAKSAT MM1

(CTN News) – Pakistan successfully launched its second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, on Thursday, aimed at bolstering the country’s internet and communication infrastructure.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had announced the launch of the multi-mission communication satellite from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre.

According to a statement issued by state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television, the satellite is expected to “provide the best internet facilities across Pakistan,” as well as enhance television broadcasts, cellular phones, and broadband services. It is set to begin operations in August.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who attended the launch, expressed his aspirations for Pakistan to one day launch satellites using its own rockets from Pakistan’s Space Launch Centre, congratulating the nation on this achievement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation and expressed hope that the satellite would provide the “fastest internet facility” throughout Pakistan.

PAKSAT MM11

He emphasized the potential impact of PAKSAT MM1 on internet connectivity, stating, “With its state-of-the-art communication technology, this satellite promises to revolutionise our digital landscape.”

The prime minister highlighted that the launch from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre was a testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and China.

He congratulated the nation on this “momentous occasion,” underscoring that this achievement marks a significant advancement in Pakistan’s space and communication capabilities.

PM Shehbaz said the satellite would not only enhance the lives of citizens but also contribute to the promotion of economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pakistan Set to Launch 2nd Communication Satellite “PAKSAT MM1″Into Space

“Through such cooperative endeavors, we can propel our nation forward and harness the power of technology for the benefit of our people,” Prime Minister Shehbaz stated, reflecting on the successful launch of PAKSAT MM1.

He highlighted the impressive positioning of PAKSAT MM1 in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above the earth, which he described as a remarkable demonstration of Pakistan’s scientific and technological prowess.

The Prime Minister commended Suparco and all those involved in the mission, emphasizing that collective efforts and determination are the driving forces of Pakistan’s progress. He regarded the launch as a testament to the nation’s potential and the bright future that lies ahead.

“May the launch of PAKSAT MM1 be the harbinger of even greater successes in our quest for excellence in space and communication technology,” he prayed.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

