Thailand Prepares For The Arrival Of More Cruise Ships

(CTN News) – Thailand is preparing to receive additional cruise ships. According to government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri, the nation is working on upgrading its current ports and creating new ones.

Anucha quoted statistics from the Tourism and Sports Ministry today that showed how popular cruises are among tourists.

Every year, between 1,800 and 2,400 visitors travel to Thailand on cruise ships during the peak travel period of October to March, according to him.

Interestingly, these tourists spend up to ten times as much as typical tourists. According to Anucha, cruise passengers love marine activities, Thai cuisine, spas, cultural shows, and shopping for souvenirs.

With four major ports currently operating in Laem Chabang, Phuket, Bangkok, and Koh Samui, Thailand has increased the number of ports available for ships to dock to capitalize on this profitable market.

To better develop ports and ready Thai for cruise ship traffic, the government unveiled a 10-year plan in 2018. Nation Thailand says this entails enhancing facilities and security, and changing rules and regulations.

Thailand Bring In More Than 4.84 Billion Baht Annually

According to Anucha, Thailand was bringing in more than 4.84 billion baht annually on average from cruise ship visitors before the Covid-19 outbreak struck.

Anucha continued by saying that the government also focuses on the soft power, cultural tourism, and soft industry sectors in addition to welcoming cruise ships.

The government has produced a travel documentary called “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide” in collaboration with Netflix.

The movie displays off-the-beaten-path sights in addition to locations where local and foreign movies and television shows were filmed.

Anucha thinks that by showcasing the culture of Thai, this movie will draw tourists and moviegoers to the nation.

According to Anucha, promoting Thai culture will open up new commercial options for residents.

The timing of this revelation coincides with an influx of cruise ship visitors to Thailand.

The beautiful vacation paradise of Koh Samui, Thai, welcomed almost 2,000 European guests on Saturday before sailing on to the province of Chon Buri.

A Mein Schiff 5 cruise ship brought 2,409 visitors and 924 crew members to Koh Samui’s Na Thon Port. Before traveling to Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province, the tourists will take a one-day excursion.

The travelers got the chance to explore the island while they were there. They went to a rubber-tapping farm, a temple, a beach, and an elephant camp.

According to Koh Samui officials, the one-day vacation brought in at least five million baht.

Related CTN News:

Thailand and 140 Other UN Members Vote for an Immediate End to the War in Ukraine

Elon Musk has Reclaimed the Title of the Richest Person in the World

China And Australia Trade Ministers To Meet Via Video Conference For The 1st Time In 3 Years