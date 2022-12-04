Connect with us

Elon Musk Slams New York Times Over Twitter Censorship
On Friday, Substack journalist Matt Taibbi revealed over Twitter a series of documents and emails revealing internal Twitter staff communications debating whether to censor the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story on their platform ahead of the 2020 presidential election, which they ultimately did.

Several emails revealed that Twitter staff engaged in emergency censorship of the story, despite high-level employees clearly being concerned about the move.

According to one email, then-Twitter Global Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth acknowledged the dubiousness of their reasons for suppressing the story, but encouraged it anyway, citing “lessons of 2016.”

Other documents posted in the thread by Matt Taibbi reveal “that Twitter staff had open channels with powerful third parties, including members of both political parties, so that they could flag tweets they deemed problematic and have them ‘handled.'”

Taibbi claimed that because of the liberal bias of the majority of Twitter staff, requests to censor posts from liberals and Democrats were more frequently granted.

Despite the importance of exposing this liberal bias in Twitter censorship, mainstream media outlets did not cover the story. According to Alex Christy of the Media Research Center, all three major news networks – ABC, CBS, and NBC – ignored the story Friday evening.

Clay Travis, the founder of Outkick.com, also pointed out that The New York Times’ website was silent on the story the morning after the “Twitter Files” were published. “There is not a single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release last night on the @nytimes app this morning,” Travis tweeted.

Travis’ tweet piqued the interest of the CEO, who quickly condemned the paper in response.

Elon Musk blasted the New York Times on Saturday for failing to cover the ongoing controversy over political censorship, branding the publication a “lobbying firm for far-left politicians.”

The criticism came in response to a tweet from conservative radio host Clay Travis, who stated that “not a single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release” published on Friday had appeared in the Gray Lady’s pages or on its website.

“That’s because The New York Times has effectively become an unregistered lobbying firm for far-left politicians,” Musk responded.

The bombshell report documenting Democratic pressure that led Twitter censors to silence The Post and its coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election remained unavailable on the Times’ and Washington Post’s websites Saturday afternoon.

“Whatever your politics are,” Travis continued, “if you’re in the media and don’t think new revelations about the most severe censorship of a newspaper’s story in big tech history isn’t a story worth covering, you’re a propagandist, not a journalist.”

Twitter Comes Alive Slamming Coverup

 

 

 
