Suspect Wanted for Chinese Woman’s Murder in Bangkok Detained in Hong Kong

A suspect wanted for the death of Chinese TikTok influencer Miss Yan Ruimin in Bangkok, whose body was discovered dumped in Chachoengsao last Saturday, has been detained by police in Hong Kong.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poolsawat, deputy chief of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police, stated that Mr. Ma Qinyan was apprehended in Hong Kong subsequent to Thai authorities requesting assistance from Interpol.

Mr. Qinyan will be sent to the Chinese mainland, whereupon authorities will extradite him to Thailand for trial, according to Pol Maj Gen Noppasil.

On Wednesday, a DNA test verified that the corpse discovered in Chachoengsao on July 13 belonged to Miss Yan Ruimin. The missing woman’s father provided a DNA sample, which the Institute of Forensic Medicine compared to the corpse sample, and the results matched, according to the Bangkok Post.

Subsequently, police acquired a warrant for Mr. Qinyan’s arrest from Bangkok South Criminal Court, on the grounds of murder and concealing a body. After DNA testing, he was the subject of an Interpol red alert.

Mr. Qinyan, who was last seen with Miss Ruimin, 38, was caught on CCTV on July 1 in Bangkok. Later on July 3, he was spotted in the desolate tambon Bang Phra neighborhood in the Muang district of Chachoengsao. Eleven days later, Miss Ruimin’s body was discovered there.

On July 12, Mr. Cai Boxuan a friend reported Yan’s disappearance to police at the Bang Rak station, prompting Bangkok Metropolitan Police to launch a search for Miss Ruimin. He said that she had not been in contact with him since June 30, when she had informed him of her plans to travel to Phuket on July 2.

On July 1, Yan was spotted in Times Square, on CCTV footage close to Sukhumvit Soi 12, in Bangkok, getting into the vehicle that Mr. Qinyan had rented. The following day, police discovered the vehicle again on CCTV footage heading towards the province of Chon Buri.

The rental car was picked up again in Chachoengsao before Yan’s cell phone signal died near a public park beside Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan in the Muang district. Later that day, Mr. Qinyan departed Thailand and flew to Hong Kong.

In order to find places where the rental car’s GPS indicated it had stopped, police analyzed CCTV video surveillance footage along the route from Bangkok to Chachoengsao, according to Pol Maj Gen Noppasil. He said the GPS in the rental car indicated that it went to a fish farm in Chachoengsao’s Muang district.

Police discovered charred luggage at one spot where the rental car stopped, which they thought belonged to Miss Ruimin. Eventually, the search took them to the location where they discovered pieces of her body.

According to Pol Maj Gen Noppasil, Mr. Qinyan will be questioned upon his return to Thailand in order to locate the victim’s missing body parts, allowing her family to find closure and hold a fitting religious ceremony.

