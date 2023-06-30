Moving Walkway Severs Woman’s Leg at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok

Officials at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand have vowed a thorough inquiry after a woman’s left leg became entangled in a moving walkway on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at 8.27 a.m. in the South Corridor of the second domestic terminal, between Gates 4 and 5, according to Don Mueang airport general manager Karant Thanakuljeerapat during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was preparing to board a flight to the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat when she stumbled over her bag and her leg was sucked down into the walkway mechanism.

Airport medical personnel who responded quickly were able to stabilize her and transport her to the neighbouring Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Sai Mai district of Bangkok.

According to Mr Karant, the woman’s family then had her transported to Bumrungrad Hospital. There were no other data concerning her condition available.

Immediately following the incident, airport management blocked the moving walkway, initiated an inquiry, apologized, and assured the woman of full compensation.

Mr Karant stated that airport personnel monitored moving walkways on a daily basis, including the one where the tragedy occurred. He stated that it was found to be operationally ready before being activated on Thursday.

Hitachi Co of Japan built twenty moving walkways at the airport in 1996, and its licensed local dealer, Siam Hitachi, consistently serviced them, he noted.

A full inquiry is currently underway. Mr Karant stated that airport management has not yet determined whether the incident was caused by an equipment failure or human error because they are gathering all relevant information.

He stated that Don Mueang airport administration will complete the investigation as quickly as possible and would make the findings public.

Moving Walkways

Moving walkways or moving sidewalks, are a type of transportation technology meant to convey passengers over short to medium distances horizontally or at a slight inclination within major public venues such as airports, train stations or shopping malls. They are essentially conveyor belts that transport people along continuously, allowing them to cover longer distances more swiftly and easily than walking.

Moving walkways are made up of a succession of motorised belts or pallets that move in a loop beneath a metal or rubber surface. The walkway’s speed can vary, although it is usually set at a pleasant walking rate of 0.5 to 1 metre per second.

These walkways provide various advantages to travellers, including increased efficiency, convenience, and mobility. They aid in traffic reduction by allowing a greater number of people to move through a space more rapidly. They are especially handy for anyone carrying large luggage, the elderly, or those with mobility impairments who may have difficulty walking long distances.

Passenger safety is prioritised in the design and operation of moving walkways. Handrails, non-slip surfaces, and emergency stop buttons are common safety measures included in the system. To guarantee a safe and pleasant experience, users should take caution and follow any rules or instructions provided.

Moving walkways have become a regular element in many modern transportation hubs, and their popularity is growing since they provide an effective and comfortable way of transporting large numbers of people over short distances.