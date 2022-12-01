Meghan Markle Outed as “Merciless Opportunist” in New Book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s story began as a fairytale romance. However, it devolved into heated debates and family feuds somewhere along the way.

Tom Bower’s New Book Revenge delves into the gruesome details about Meghan Markle and her narcissism.

He, too, believes he knows who is to blame. Although the book’s full title is Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Markle is the true subject of the book.

Meghan Markle’s beginnings did not foreshadow the international drama that was to follow. She was born in 1981 in Los Angeles to Thomas Markle, 37, and Doria, 24. Thomas was a white TV lighting director. Doria was Black, a free spirit attempting to make a name for herself as a designer.

The marriage ended in divorce. But Thomas adored his new daughter, whom he referred to as “his whole life, his little princess,” according to Tom Jr, his son from a previous marriage.

When Doria started traveling for her fashion business, Thomas took full custody. Meghan Markle was nine years old.

She was already used to being in the spotlight. “Meghan Markle was videoed sitting on a red blanket, wearing a gold crown at a friend’s birthday party,” Bower writes.

“She had been influenced after watching a tape of Princess Diana’s fairytale wedding and directed the other girls to bow and intone to her ‘Your Royal Highness.'”

Her father catered to her need for attention by paying for acting classes, ballet classes, and lighting for her school plays. He also paid for her college education – $45,000 per year to study drama at Northwestern – and assisted her in getting her place and a used car after graduation. He even covered the cost of the gas.

Father corrected Meghan’s Story.

Years later, he was astounded when Markle delivered speeches to working-class college students, claiming to understand their financial difficulties. “I’m sorry,” her father told the press, “but that is completely false.” “I paid her tuition in full, and I have the bank statements to prove it.”

Markle went on a slew of Hollywood auditions after graduating from college. Few were successful. She was one of the Deals or No Deal hosts.

Working Actress is an anonymous blog where she complains about having to “kiss actors with smelly breath.” She fell in love with and married a young producer.

Bower refers to marriage as a “starter marriage.” However, Markle had already landed a role on Suits. As her profile grew, she began pursuing endorsement deals and speaking engagements. She also began to drift away from her father and her past. Friends who attempted to maintain contact noticed a shift.

“The tone of her voice, her mannerisms, and the way she laughed no longer seemed real to me,” one said. “It was like a light went out.”

With the success of Suits, she landed some Canadian TV commercials, including one for a Christian charity. Then, in the summer of 2016, during a Suits junket in London, Meghan Markle met a fashion publicist who was a childhood friend of Harry’s.

According to Bower, Markle asked the publicist if she could set up the actress with the prince.

The honeymoon period with the media was brief.

A meeting was eventually set up at a private London club. The woman wasn’t surprised when Markle breathlessly told her agent. “I could see where she was coming from,” the agent explained. “Her desire to marry a prince was even documented in one of her old blogs.”

The date went well, and Markle and Harry began seeing each other regularly. The Sunday Express broke the news four months after the couple’s first date. “The British media was ecstatic,” writes Bower. ‘He’s happier than he’s been in many years,’ according to The Times.”

British tabloids began looking into Markle’s American ancestors. The reporting grew snobbish, even racist. According to the press, her father lived in a run-down Hollywood apartment. They claimed her mother was from the ghetto. They referred to Markle’s estranged half-sister as “a social climber with a soft spot for gingers.”

Following the formal announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, there was a second burst of positive press coverage.

A still-adoring Harry invited Markle to spend the weekend in the country with his friends. It went differently than planned. She was a mixed-race, liberal, feminist Yankee. They were white, wealthy, conservative British men who enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, drinking, and making politically incorrect jokes.

Markle was irritated and let them know.

Harry’s friends quickly texted each other after the party ended. “Wait, what about HER?” “A complete nightmare.”

Harry's friends quickly texted each other after the party ended. "Wait, what about HER?" "A complete nightmare."

As previously stated, Harry proposed, and she accepted.

However, the family remained cautious. Diana’s brother, Harry’s Uncle Charles, advised him not to rush. William, his older brother, advised him to “get to know the girl.” Harry didn’t pay attention.

Meghan Markle’s mother was the only relative who attended her wedding. According to a spokesperson, her father was too ill to travel.

The wedding plans were carried out. The friction increased as well. Staff at the palace complained that Markle was rude and demanding. Her half-sister had already dubbed her “Princess Pushy.”

There were disagreements about the wedding menu, music, and guest list. A conversation with Markle’s soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, reportedly ended in Kate’s tears as the two argued over the dress Kate’s 3-year-old was to wear.

Throughout, Harry stood up for his fiancée. “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!” he exclaimed finally.

His grandmother, the Queen, then summoned him for a private meeting. “He was firmly put in his place,” according to the Times.

Over 17 million people watched the wedding. Attendees included George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and Serena Williams. Her mother was the only member of Markle’s family to attend.

According to a spokesperson, her father was too ill to travel. The spokesperson did not say whether the father and daughter were still speaking.

Markle Always Needed to be a Celebrity

The wedding itself went off without a hitch. But what happened next? Traditionally, the new bride would be expected to step back and play a supporting role at this point.

But Markle had always wanted to be a celebrity. She wanted to handle her publicity and pursue new charitable or commercial opportunities.

“The Royal Family had embraced a media junkie determined to capitalize on her newfound celebrity,” Bower claims.

“She had never intended to give up her career and become a devoted family member.”

Journalists began comparing the two young royal couples, and the younger pair were found wanting. This only fueled Markle’s rage. “She despised the comparisons to uncomplaining Kate,” Bower observes. The gap between the two brothers widened.

When Harry suggested they be more respectful of Meghan, William reacted angrily, citing her willful ignorance of protocol and rudeness to her staff. “Meghan’s behavior,” Bower reports, “was unacceptable to him.”

Harry was furious. Markle was heartbroken. There were dark days ahead, and she later admitted to having suicidal thoughts. In 2020, the couple decided that the only thing to do was to abandon everything. They would relinquish any role as “working royals,” Harry stated.

The couple has since relocated to California, where they focus on multi-media business ventures, the Meghan Markle shows, a charitable foundation, and their two young children.

What did they leave behind in England? Only bad feelings, Bower insists. He describes Markle as a “merciless opportunist.”