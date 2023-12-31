McDonald’s Malaysia sues Israel boycott movement for $1 million in damages

Connect with us

Published

3 days ago

on

(CTN News) – In a lawsuit filed against an Israeli boycott organization, McDonald’s Malaysia is demanding 6 million ringgit ($1.31 million) in damages for what it calls “false and defamatory statements” that damaged its company.

Several Western fast food chains have been the target of boycotts in Malaysia and other Muslim nations in response to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. The country’s mainly Muslim population is strongly in favor of the Palestinian cause.

The fast food chain’s Malaysian licensee, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd (GAR), is suing the BDS Malaysia movement for what it claims are a number of social media posts that associate the fast food chain with Israel’s “genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza” and other companies.

Reuters obtained a writ of summons from Dec. 19 in which Gerbang Alaf Restaurants said that BDS Malaysia encouraged people to boycott McDonald’s Malaysia, which resulted in financial loss, employment layoffs, and reduced operation hours and closures of shops, among other damages.

In a statement released on Friday, McDonald’s Malaysia acknowledged that it had gone to court to defend its “rights and interests” by suing BDS Malaysia.

As a counter, BDS Malaysia “categorically denies” smearing the fast food chain and has pledged to let the courts decide the case.

To put an end to the worldwide backing for Israel’s “oppression of Palestinians” and to put pressure on Israel to adhere to international law, the BDS movement has taken aim.
