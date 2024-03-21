Connect with us

News

China's Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline: Insights and Policy Responses
Advertisement

News News Asia

Vietnam's President Calls it Quits After Only 1 Year on the Job

News

Police Arrest Russian Woman for Assaulting Pregnant Store Owner

News

Thailand Police Chief and Deputy Suspended Amid Allegations of illegal Online Gambling Links

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Tourism Sector Fears Disaster Zones Designation Over PM2.5 Air Quality

News

Micron Predicts Third-Quarter Revenue Above Estimates

News

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

News

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

News

Russian "Elections" of 2024 Under Scrutiny: Uncovering Anomalies and Falsifications

News

Chinese Surrogacy Ringleader Jailed in Thailand for 50 Years

News News Asia

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

News Northern Thailand

Thailand to Ban Maze Imports From Countries That Allow Field Burning

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Killing 2 Injuring 44

News

Inflation Hopes To Lift KSE-100 Index By 0.96 Percent

News

Peter Navarro is Trump's 1st Official To Serve Prison Time For The Jan. 6 Attack

News

What Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring To TASC In Terms Of Freshness?

News News Asia

China's Evergrande and Founder Accused of US$78bn Fraud

News

Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Her To Step Out Of The Spotlight

News

The UnitedHealth System Is Recovering From a Major Cyberattack

News

Elon Musk Defends Free Speech And Diversity During A Tense Interview

News

China’s Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline: Insights and Policy Responses

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

2 hours ago

on

China's Marriage Surge Amid Population Decline Insights and Policy Responses

(CTN News) – In recent research by the BBC, 768 million new marriages are reported in 2023, which is 12.4% higher than the number of weddings reported in 2022, and the number of newlyweds is expected to spike for the first time in nine years.

According to a recent report from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Chinese government has been promoting marriage through campaigns in an effort to improve its record-low birth rate, resulting in 845,000 more marriages than in 2022, according to a recent report on the ministry’s marriage promotion efforts.

In the 1980s, the government implemented the controversial one-child rule, which has led to a decline in the number of births in the country. However, in 2015 and 2021, changes were made to the policy in order to try and boost the number of births to the country.

Moreover, the Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, has pledged to promote a society that fosters births as well as “long-term, balanced population development”.

In addition to this, the state planner has promised to improve policies in order to boost birth rates by reducing the costs of childbirth, parenting, education and improving the parental leave policies in order to increase birth rates.

Despite the record low birth rate in 2023 and deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s population fell for the second consecutive year in 2023.

There is an increase in the number of couples filing for divorce in 2023, with 2.59 million couples registering for uncontested divorces. The Ministry of Civil Affairs has not yet released the number of couples filing for contested divorces.

Taking into account that three hundred million Chinese people are expected to retire over the coming decade, policymakers face challenges as a result of an aging population.

A number of major Asian countries have also been tackling the issue of falling birth rates and aging populations in recent years.

The birth rate in South Korea is the lowest in the world, and Japan saw a record low 800,000 births in 2022. Hong Kong recently announced HK$20,000 donations for every newborn.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies