Indonesian Groom Shocked to Discover Bride is a Man After 12 Days After The Wedding
PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan Launches 2nd Communication Satellite Into Orbit

Escaped 2-Year-Old Kangaroo from Chiang Mai Zoo Found Dead

Man Recounts Being 'Eaten Alive' By Great White Shark, Stuck in Its Throat

African Gold Worth Tens of Billions Smuggled to UAE Annually: Report

Supreme Court Gives Bank Of America Escrow Dispute a Second Chance

Iran Begins Registration of Presidential Candidates After Ebrahim Raisi's Death

Prosecutors Claim Actor Nick Pasqual Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend Several Times

EASA to Announce Decision On PIA's European Flight Operations Revival Today

Colombia Bans Bullfighting as Congress Passes Landmark Legislatiob

Qatar Airways Named "Airline of the Year" For 2024 - AirlineRatings.com

China Ends Import Ban on Australian Beef Producers

3 Black Men Sue American Airlines for Alleged Racial Discrimination

Samsung Faces First-Ever Strike Threat in History As Union Demands Grow

Iceland's Southwest Volcano Erupts for Fifth Time In 6 Months

Google Doodle Celebrates Croatia's 33rd Statehood Day

Pakistani Immigration To The UK Surged To 83,000 In 2023: Report

Thailand's Finance Ministry Forecasts Significant Increase in Land and Building Tax Revenue

Karachi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Year, Temperatures To Soar Further

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wedding

(CTN News) – An Indonesian groom, identified only as AK, has made a startling discovery about his bride just twelve days after their wedding — she is actually a man.

The 26-year-old man met Adinda Kanza, also 26, on Instagram in 2023, and after hitting it off online, they dated in person for a year.

During their face-to-face meetings, Adinda always wore a traditional Muslim niqab, covering her entire face, which AK interpreted as a sign of her devotion to Islam.

The couple decided to tie the knot and had a small ceremony at AK’s home after Adinda told him that she no longer had any family. However, soon after their wedding on April 12, AK began to grow suspicious of his new spouse.

Adinda consistently avoided intimacy by claiming she was on her period or feeling unwell, according to the South China Morning Post.

Indonesian

Shocking Discovery After Wedding

AK revealed that after their wedding, Adinda refused to communicate with his family and continued wearing her niqab at home. Growing suspicious, AK decided to investigate and tracked down Adinda’s former address 12 days after the wedding. To his surprise, he found Adinda’s parents alive and well there.

Adinda’s parents then disclosed to AK that the person he had married was actually a man named ESH, who had started crossdressing in 2020. They expressed shock upon learning about their son’s relationship and marriage, stating they had no idea.

The police commented on the situation, noting that Adinda behaved like a woman and had a female-sounding voice. They observed that in wedding photos, Adinda appeared convincingly female, and ESH had a gentle voice and demeanor, which did not raise any suspicion about his gender.

ESH was subsequently arrested by the police, who reported that he had admitted to planning to marry AK in order to fraudulently obtain his family’s assets, as per local media reports. He now faces fraud charges that carry a potential prison sentence of up to four years.

Authorities also revealed that ESH had a history of pretending to be a woman while dating men and had previously been in relationships with women. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Indonesian2
