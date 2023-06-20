Connect with us

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake in Myanmar Rocks Building in Bangkok
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake in Myanmar Rocks Building in Bangkok

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Myanmar earthquake felt in Bangkok

On Monday morning, meteorologists reported an 6.0 earthquake centered in Myanmar’s southern coast, with several aftershocks was felt in Bangkok and neighbouring locations.

At 8.40 a.m., a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicenter was located about 289 kilometres southwest of Thailand’s Phop Phra district in Tak province, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

There were two following aftershocks with magnitudes of 3.6 and 4.4 off Myanmar’s southern coast at 8.57am and 10.46am, respectively.

The tremors were felt in Nonthaburi and Bangkok, particularly by residents of high-rise structures. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

People in Bangkok reported feeling the tremors on social media.

“Silom…in Surawong area,” tweeted @mefanw. It felt like the structure was trembling. Going down the building for safety because of the earthquake.”

Buranayothin School in the Bang Sue neighbourhood was noticeably shaken, and terrified pupils hurried for safety. “The building is shaking,” tweeted @helloisunmrr. Please assist. It happened in class. #yothinburana #earthquake”.

Twitter user @kanaapz posted in the Khlong Toey area: “Earthquake in Khlong Toey. Those in the lift (lift) felt nothing.” The message was accompanied by a video of trembling ceiling lights.

Office workers fled for safety in the Sukhumvit district, where there are many office buildings. Twitter user @Chitsanupo57308 shared a video of people scrambling for cover in Sukhumvit with the hashtag #earthquake.

A Twitter user in the Lat Phrao region,@SaritdetM, also posted: “Earthquake. The lights are swaying on the 13th floor of a skyscraper in Lat Phrao. I’m feeling dizzy. #earthquake.”

Over the years, Myanmar has experienced several significant earthquakes. One of the most devastating earthquakes in the country’s recent history occurred on April 25, 2016, with a magnitude of 6.9, followed by a series of aftershocks. This earthquake caused widespread damage and loss of life in the region.

When the tremor hit, people in Myanmar’s main city of Yangon, Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, and India’s Kolkata evacuated buildings in fear.

Tremors are rather common in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). According to the USGS, this earthquake occurred at intermediate depth, which indicates it happened within the Indian tectonic plate as it subducted beneath Eurasia.

While such earthquakes may be felt on Earth’s surface, they are unlikely to do significant damage. People took to the streets in all impacted districts, including Agartala, India’s Tripura state capital.

Many of Myanmar’s rural areas, including the area impacted by the earthquake, lack appropriate connectivity and infrastructure.

