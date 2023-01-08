Vivo Launches V25 5G And V25e

(CTN News) – A new series of Vivo smartphones has been introduced in Pakistan, including the V25 5G and the V25e.

Following the immense popularity of the V23 series, Vivo is once again preparing to take the industry by storm with its newly launched smartphones.

As the brand ambassador for the V25 5G and V25e devices, Vivo has continued its partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain and the number one batsman in the country.

Babar Azam shared his sentiments regarding and its latest V25 5G and V25e smartphones on this occasion. “I am delighted to continue my partnership with Vivo, a global smartphone brand that has gained the popularity of the youth of Pakistan and is dedicated to bringing global technology and innovation to Pakistani citizens.

As a huge fan of Vivo smartphones’ design and outstanding camera technology, I am delighted to see the launch of the updated Vivo V25 series.”

A flawless combination of elegant yet innovative design, outstanding camera capabilities, powerful performance, and an upgraded experience can be found in the newly added Vivo V25 5G and V25E models. V25 5G and V25E both have color-changing glass backs.

These modern technologies change color when exposed to ultraviolet light under the sun. As well as the Fluorite AG Glass and the elegant two-step design, this feature contributes to the overall appearance of the device.

Vivo aims to create the ultimate smartphone that combines innovation, cutting-edge technology, and highly aesthetic design for young consumers.

All of these factors are fulfilled by the V25 5G and V25e, which are the culmination of years of research and development.

From color-changing technology to camera capabilities, the V25 series offers a lightweight yet elegant design that elevates the user’s lifestyle,” said Mr Oliver, Product Director.

All-new V25 5G will be available nationwide from January 10, 2023 for Rs. 109,999 in aquamarine blue, sunrise gold, and diamond black.

There will, however, be two colors of the Vivo V25e available from January 14, 2023: sunrise gold and diamond black at a price of Rs. 79,999.

Vivo offers a one-year warranty for its V25 5G and V25e models, as well as 15 days of free replacement and six months of warranty for its accessories.

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority has approved both smartphones and they are compatible with all mobile networks in the country.

By using the 4G SIM card in Slot 1, Zong subscribers can also receive 12GB of free mobile internet (2GB of internet per month for six months).

