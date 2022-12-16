Connect with us

COVID Cases In China Have Increased To 2,157 From 2,000 The Previous Day
(CTN NEWS) – SHANGHA – The National Health Commission said on Friday that China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on December 15, up from 2,000 the day before.

China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier, after excluding imported illnesses.

China ceased reporting asymptomatic cases as of Wednesday, citing a paucity of testing among those who had no symptoms, which made it challenging to determine the total number of cases accurately.

In comparison to the previous day, there were no new fatalities, keeping the total number of fatalities at 5,235.

374,075 cases with symptoms had been confirmed in mainland China as of December 15.

Following the recent relaxation of zero-COVID standards, official statistics are no longer a credible indicator because fewer tests are being conducted nationwide.
COVID Cases In China Have Increased To 2,157 From 2,000 The Previous Day

People line up next to a medical worker in a protective suit, at a fever clinic of a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Josh Arslan

According to local government data, Beijing, the capital of China, reported 428 symptomatic cases as opposed to 494 cases the day before.

Shanghai, a major financial center, reported 36 symptomatic cases, up from 22 the day before, according to the local health authority.

COVID Cases In China Have Increased To 2,157 From 2,000 The Previous Day

 that worker, wearing protective gear guards the entrance to a neighborhood in lockdown as a measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Jing'an district, in Shanghai. – AFP Pic

Local officials in Guangzhou, a city of almost 19 million people in the south, reported 505 new locally transmitted cases, up from 370 the day before.

Local government officials in Chongqing reported 154 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID cases, up from 143 the day before.

