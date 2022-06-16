Koh Phangan Greets 20,000 Tourists for Full Moon Party

On Tuesday night, about 20,000 foreign and Thai tourists were in attendance at a Full Moon Party on Thailand’s resort island of Koh Phangan.

On Koh Samui, the governor, the district chief, and representatives of the Marine Department watched the departure of tourist-laden speedboats to Koh Phangan on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bangkok Post, there were about 20,000 people at the Party on Koh Phangan on Tuesday night, a marked improvement over last month.

About 15,000 people left from Koh Samui, and the rest from the mainland, he said.

On Tuesday night alone, about 50 million baht was injected into Koh Phangan.

The COVID-19 Situation Administration instructed officials to strictly enforce health safety measures.

All boat owners were instructed to ensure that all passengers were wearing life jackets prior to departure.

On Koh Phangan, the chairman of a business group said there were five checkpoints to check for weapons and drugs before people were allowed to enter the beach area.

Police and soldiers manned checkpoints along the road from the boat pier to Hat Rin beach to ensure tourists’ safety, he added.