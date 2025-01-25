Hit Thai film How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies to be nominated for Oscar 2025

‘How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ was the first Thai film to reach the final 15 but did not advance further.

“The Federation of National Film Associations of Thailand selected “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”, directed by Pat Boonnitipat under GDH, as Thailand’s representative for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

The film made history by becoming the first Thai movie to advance to the shortlist of 15 films, selected from 85 international entries, but sadly failed to reach the final 5 nominees for the category at the 97th Academy Awards.

At 8.30pm (Thailand time) on Thursday ( January 23, 2025 ), the Academy announced the final five nominees. They are:

Flow (Latvia)

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

The victor will be announced on March 2, 2025.

Though “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” didn’t make the final edit, it marked a significant milestone for Thai cinema.

A sleeper success, the film grossed an estimated US$73.8 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Thai film.

The film “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” lacked the typical comedy or dark themes in Thai cinema. Its main cast consisted of seniors without previous acting experience, and the plot felt ordinary.

Yet, the film captured hearts nationwide, moving audiences to tears before garnering traction in neighbouring countries that resonated with its cultural themes. Ultimately, it transcended national boundaries to engage audiences worldwide, garnering the distinction of a sleeper hit—a film that unexpectedly achieves significant commercial and critical success over time.

“How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” reached a significant milestone by being chosen as one of the 15 Best International Feature Films at the 97th Academy Awards, selected from over 85 entries worldwide. This marks a historic first for Thai cinema at the Oscars.

Thailand has submitted over 30 films for the Oscars since 1984 (57th Academy Awards), but none have ever reached this milestone.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies Review

While the death of a loved one or their approaching end is a complex issue, dealing with inheritance is often even more challenging. This theme has inspired a small Thai dramedy that is gaining considerable attention and winning the hearts of many viewers.

Pat Boonnitipat’s How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is a humorous yet poignant examination of the gradual decline of a loved one and the events that will occur upon their eventual passing. Grandmother Mengju (Usha Seamkhum) has been diagnosed with terminal colon cancer and has only one year to survive.

Unbeknownst to her, her family is quite aware, including her grandson M (Putthipong Assaratanakul), a school dropout aiming to become an online video game streamer.

M chooses to be Mengju’s primary caregiver, motivated by the prospect of inheriting her wealth after she passes away, seeking to quickly build his fortune. Her affluence is apparent, underscored by her wish for a lavish grave.

While M’s early motivations are troubling—especially since longing for a loved one’s demise for financial gain makes one appear monstrous—the film How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies suggests a transformation in M’s character as he connects with Grandmother Mengju. He discovers her on a deeper level and confronts his mortality, realizing the value of self-care and striving for higher aspirations.

While the premise may be somewhat expected, the core message remains clear: it guides to making millions before Grandma passes. The film skillfully intertwines joyful and sombre tones with succinct narrative transitions. Fortunately, the characters maintain viewer interest.

The study of mortality encourages us to contemplate life, making How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies a heartfelt re-evaluation and tribute to life amidst death.

To preserve its unique blend of comedy and drama, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies never completely delves into comedic or sombre territory.

Although I didn’t find this film hilarious, I did chuckle at certain quirks it showcased that reminded me of my own life—some rather distinct personal traits, if you will.

Sure, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is not afraid to acknowledge its sadness, but it is never without gratitude for a great person who lived a full life.

This might lead to even more tears, reflecting the complexity of being alive and the sorrow of farewells. It’s clear why this humble Thai film has attracted interest recently as a possible underdog for award nominations: each viewer can relate to their doubts about the unavoidable (our mortality).

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies transforms a challenging conversation into a comforting embrace, helping us face our fears and realize we are not alone in the journey ahead.