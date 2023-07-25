How Does the UK Economy Compare to Other Countries?

(CTN News) – The economic wellbeing of the UK presents a mixed picture across various indicators, including inflation, interest rates, growth, jobs, and taxes. Let’s take a closer look at each aspect:

Inflation:

Inflation remains higher in the UK compared to many other wealthy nations. Prices in the UK have increased by 7.9% over the past year, while the inflation rate in the EU is 5.5%, and even lower in the US.

The UK experienced a double impact from price shocks, including last year’s spike in energy and food costs due to the war in Ukraine, as well as a post-pandemic shortage of workers.

The effects of falling wholesale gas prices on inflation are taking longer to materialize due to delayed energy support and price movements.

“Core” inflation, which excludes energy and food costs, is still at one of its highest rates in 30 years, indicating strong spending on non-essentials and treats, possibly fueled by savings accumulated during the pandemic or higher incomes.

Interest Rates:

The Bank of England targets discretionary spending when it raises the cost of borrowing. The UK is not alone in experiencing higher interest rates, as many other countries have also seen an increase in mortgage rates over the last 18 months.

However, the impact varies across countries due to differences in mortgage structures and government policies.

The UK’s effective interest rates, considering existing and new home loans, are just below 3% for two or five-year fixed deals, while in France and Germany, they are below 2%. The Bank of England is expected to raise rates further, which may slow economic growth.

Growth:

The UK’s economic growth has outpaced other countries since 2010, including France, Japan, and Italy. However, when comparing pre-pandemic economic performance, the UK and Germany were the only G7 nations with smaller economies by the current year’s spring.

Several factors, including consumer caution in increasing spending after the pandemic, sluggish investment, and slower recovery in international trade due to Brexit-related changes, may have contributed to this outcome.

Despite these challenges, the UK has shown more resilience in 2023, with consumer spending holding up better than the Eurozone, which slipped into recession earlier in the year.

Unemployment:

The UK’s unemployment rate, at 4%, is below that of the EU but slightly higher than in the US. However, it’s essential to consider the larger picture.

The number of inactive people, including the long-term sick, has increased in the UK compared to pre-pandemic levels, making it one of the few rich countries with a lower workforce participation rate.

Brexit-related restrictions have also resulted in shortages in certain industries. On the positive side, this situation might lead to higher wage growth as workers are better positioned to negotiate higher pay.

Tax:

Taxation is impacting the economic landscape in the UK, with the proportion of the nation’s income (GDP) paid as taxes set to reach a post-war record of 37.7% by 2028.

Despite this, the UK’s tax burden is still lower than the EU average but higher than that of the US. Countries worldwide face increased pressures on their public finances due to aging populations and existing debts.

Overall, the UK’s economic well-being is influenced by various factors, and while there are challenges, there are also areas where the country has demonstrated resilience and growth. The impacts of inflation, interest rates, growth, jobs, and taxes intertwine, shaping the economic outlook in the UK.

Source