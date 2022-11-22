Hingham Apple Store Crash Leaves One Dead, 17 Injured

(CTN News) – According to authorities, a driver crashed an SUV into an Apple store in Hingham on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

Around 10:45 a.m., first responders received multiple 911 calls indicating that a driver had driven through the front window of the store, located in the Derby Street Shops, according to Hingham Police Chief David Jones.

As of late Monday afternoon, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office identified the deceased as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey. A statement from Apple stated that Bradley was at the store to support recent construction work.

Several of the injured sustained life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries, according to South Shore Hospital doctors.

“This morning was an unimaginable morning, and people are trying to cope,” Cruz said during a press conference at the scene. “This investigation is ongoing and active.”

Cruz told reporters that the initial investigation indicated the driver of a dark-colored SUV drove through the store’s glass paneling and struck several people. According to him, authorities have not yet determined what speed the driver was traveling at when the crash occurred.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy says that first responders found multiple victims in front of the store, including a few who were pinned between a wall and the SUV.

NBC10 Boston reported that a witness identified as Ann heard a “very loud bang.”.

“We leapt from the table and looked out the window and saw the hole in the Apple store,” she recalled.

In addition, she expressed her deepest sympathies to the Apple employees and customers present, since nobody should have to deal with this situation during this holiday season.

Many bystanders and off-duty hospital staff provided initial first aid as crews responded to the scene, Murphy said. All told, 14 ambulances transported patients, including 14 to South Shore Hospital and two to Boston hospitals.

A second person was injured at the scene, making the total number of hospitalized patients 17 at South Shore Hospital.

It was noted by Dr. William Tollefsen, the hospital’s EMS medical director, that injuries among victims were “somewhat diverse” and included severe head trauma, lower extremity trauma, and mangled limbs among others. There were several patients undergoing surgery on Monday afternoon, and more are expected to follow.

In response to the hospital’s emergency, multiple resources were mobilized, including additional surgeons and support staff.

A statement released by the Hingham Select Board expressed the town’s deepest condolences and support to those affected.

“We recognize that there are individuals in need of healing from Hingham today’s events, both physically and emotionally. A similar Hingham service will be provided to those who have suffered loss or injury in recent times by the Town. Each of us is not alone. As a town, we are united.

“Our community is resilient,” the board stated. In my opinion, the events of today are not to be blamed on anyone.

