Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain from Typhoon Noru
Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain from Typhoon Noru

Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain from Typhoon Noru

Thailand’s Meteorological Department says that Typhoon Noru will weaken to tropical cyclone Noru before it hits Thailand on Thursday. Typhoon Noru is currently threatening Vietnam after pounding the Philippines.

The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that Typhoon Noru was about 380 kilometres southeast of Danang at 10 a.m. and would hit central Vietnam on Wednesday.

It would then get weaker and become a tropical storm. On Thursday, it would hit the central and lower Northeast before getting weaker again and becoming a depression.

She warned that the storm would bring heavy rain to the North, Northeast, and Central Plain, Greater Bangkok, East, and South and cause flash flooding, mountain runoff, and strong waves along the seashores.

Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain from Typhoon Noru

Heavy rain from Typhoon Noru is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in:

– the Central Plains: Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Greater Bangkok;

– Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat in the east;

– the South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

There will be a lot of rain on Thursday from Typhoon Noru:

the North: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun;

– the Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani;

– the Central Plain: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Greater Bangkok;

– Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat in the east;

– the South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Heavy rain is likely to fall on Friday in:

– North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun;

– Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

– the Central Plain: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Greater Bangkok;

– East:  Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

– The South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, and Phuket.

Small boats should stay on land from Tuesday to Saturday in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand.
