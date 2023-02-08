Connect with us

News Health

8-Year-old Girl Hospitalized After Eating a Tub of CBD Gummies
Advertisement

News

Alec Baldwin Wants The Special Prosecutor In The Rust Case Disqualified

News Northern Thailand

Rescuers Save Toddler Trapped in 13-Metre Well in Northeastern Thailand

Tourism News

Thailand's PM Expects 30 Million Foreign Tourists In 2023

News

Overnight, Milwaukee Police Officer Shot And Killed, Suspect Dead

News Business

Thailand's Inflation Rate Decreased To Its Lowest Level In January

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases Reach 16,120 In South Korea

News News Asia

Turkish Earthquake Victims To Receive Relief Funds From PM Shehbaz Sharif

News Business

Boeing Plans To Eliminate About 2,000 Financial And HR Jobs By 2023

News

Turkey And Syria In Search For More Survivors After Death Toll Passes 5,000

News Covid-19

NYC Ends Vaccination Mandate Against COVID-19 For City Workers

News

Over 100 Cops to be Charged Over illegally Issuing Visas for Chinese Investors in Gray Businesses

News

Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for largest Muay Thai Ceremony

News News Asia

Hong Kong's Trans Activist Win Appeal Against Change In ID Status

News Ukraine War

Norway Plans To Give Ukraine $7 Billion Over Five Years

News Politics Regional News

Thailand Agonizes Over Fate of 2 Hunger Strikers Protesting Lese Majeste Law

News World News

7.8-Magnitude Earthquake Kills Over1,400 People in Turkey and Syria

News

Police in Thailand Hunt for Rare Lamborghini Liberty Walk Aventador V2

News Crime

Phuket Travel Agent Charged With Slashing Chinese Tourist

News

110 Immigration Officers in Thailand Charged With Issuing Illegal Visas

News

8-Year-old Girl Hospitalized After Eating a Tub of CBD Gummies

Published

4 seconds ago

on

8-Year-old Girl Hospitalized After Eating a Tub of CBD Gummies

A doctor is warning parents to be wary of cannabis-infused products after an 8-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to CBD gummies she got from a family member.

Wirasinee Ratanalert, a doctor at Thatpanom Crown Prince Hospital in Nakhon Phanom province, issued the warning on Monday on her Facebook page.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her mother after complaining of feeling drowsy and vomiting.

Doctors were initially perplexed by her condition, but an interview with the girl’s parents revealed that she had eaten a tub of CBD gummies given to her by a relative.

A urinalysis revealed that the girl had consumed cannabis, as traces of the plant’s psychoactive ingredients were discovered in her urine.

To avoid such incidents in the future, parents must be more aware of cannabis-infused foods and beverages at home, especially in the presence of young children.

The post drew numerous comments, with some highlighting the notable lack of product labeling rules and penalties for vendors who fail to warn their customers about the side effects of cannabis.

After the Public Health Ministry decided to delist the plant as a narcotic in June of last year, cannabis-based food and drinks became widely available.

Authorities have issued ad hoc regulations whenever problems arise in the absence of a proper law. The cannabis and hemp bill is still being debated by MPs, but it appears unlikely that it will pass before the House is dissolved prior to an election.

Could CBD Gummies Cause You to Fail a Drug Test?

Could CBD Gummies Cause You to Fail a Drug Test?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading