8-Year-old Girl Hospitalized After Eating a Tub of CBD Gummies

A doctor is warning parents to be wary of cannabis-infused products after an 8-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to CBD gummies she got from a family member.

Wirasinee Ratanalert, a doctor at Thatpanom Crown Prince Hospital in Nakhon Phanom province, issued the warning on Monday on her Facebook page.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her mother after complaining of feeling drowsy and vomiting.

Doctors were initially perplexed by her condition, but an interview with the girl’s parents revealed that she had eaten a tub of CBD gummies given to her by a relative.

A urinalysis revealed that the girl had consumed cannabis, as traces of the plant’s psychoactive ingredients were discovered in her urine.

To avoid such incidents in the future, parents must be more aware of cannabis-infused foods and beverages at home, especially in the presence of young children.

The post drew numerous comments, with some highlighting the notable lack of product labeling rules and penalties for vendors who fail to warn their customers about the side effects of cannabis.

After the Public Health Ministry decided to delist the plant as a narcotic in June of last year, cannabis-based food and drinks became widely available.

Authorities have issued ad hoc regulations whenever problems arise in the absence of a proper law. The cannabis and hemp bill is still being debated by MPs, but it appears unlikely that it will pass before the House is dissolved prior to an election.