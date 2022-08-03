“Could CBD gummies cause you to fail a drug test?” There are many people that are concerned about this topic.

It should be noted that most drug tests usually test for THC, the psychoactive compound in the cannabis plant.

However, some CBD gummy products made with a full spectrum usually contain trace amounts of THC.

This can result in a positive drug test. This article offers answer to how CBD gummies can or cannot cause a failed drug test, different types of CBD gummies and how to avoid a positive drug test.

Besides that, you will get an understanding of CBD and why it doesn’t show up on a drug test.

Does CBD Show Up on a Drug Test?

It’s important to understand CBD gummies and drug tests before using them for wellness.

CBD can’t appear in a drug test since it’s not a psychoactive compound.

It normally doesn’t interfere with the way the mind functions. As a result, it normally doesn’t produce euphoric highs.

Most drug tests for cannabis usually check for the presence of THC.

If THC content shows up during screening, then someone will fail this test.

It’s also worth noting that drug tests don’t screen for CBD since the approved product for wellness usually comes from the hemp plant. This plant usually has low amounts of THC.

Can CBD Gummies Make You Fail a Drug Test?

High-quality and pure CBD gummies won’t make you fail a drug test.

But even in your pursuit of gaining the benefits of CBD gummies, it’s possible to still fail such a test.

For instance, the CBD compound might have come into contact with THC during the manufacturing process. That’s why even though most manufacturers claim their products are THC-free, that’s not always the case.

There is also a chance that the purchased product could be mislabeled.

Generally, CBD gummies for sale should contain less than 0.3% THC content.

However, it’s not unusual for manufacturers to mislabel their products, especially when they contain low-quality CBD oil from marijuana.

In fact, one market study found that almost 70% of CBD products sold online had been mislabeled.

There is a lack of a specific regulatory body for testing. That’s why it’s still difficult to verify the legitimacy of some of these products found in the market.

Lastly, it’s important to understand that THC may build up over time.

So, if you are going to use full-spectrum CBD gummies which have trace THC, then this might affect your chances of passing a drug test.

How to Avoid a Positive Drug Test?

THC presence is usually detected during drug testing. Generally, CBD products from hemp have low THC content.

This normally ranges between 0% and 0.3%, a significantly low amount that can make you fail a drug test.

If you are working in an environment where they contact regular screenings, then you should avoid full-spectrum CBD gummies.

The same applies to athletes who participate in competitive sports.

Additionally, if you are bound to undergo a drug screening soon, then refrain from using all types of CBD products.

If you must use them, then consider a topical CBD product. Other factors that you should consider to avoid a positive drug test include:

Avoiding second-hand marijuana exposure through marijuana smokers.

Purchasing your CBD product from verified and reputable manufacturers.

Only buying the best CBD gummies made from organic sources and have undergone independent 3rd-party lab tests.

Consider companies that use supercritical CO2 extraction in the manufacturing process.

Different Types of CBD Gummies

Different manufacturers normally use different plant compounds to make CBD gummies.

There are those that prefer using only the pure CBD compound. Meanwhile, there are those that normally make CBD gummies with other plant compounds.

Lastly, there are those that make CBD gummies with a wide range of plant compounds, including THC. This means that there are three main types of CBD gummies:

Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies: they contain everything that’s found in the hemp plant. This includes cannabinoids (CBD), terpenes, fatty acids, and flavonoids. Besides that, such gummies also contain psychoactive THC content in trace amounts. They are normally ideal for treating chronic pain since they produce a powerful entourage effect. Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies: it contains all the plant compounds, just like full-spectrum CBD gummies. However, it doesn’t have THC content. This makes such gummies ideal who want to experience the potent entourage effect, but minus taking THC content. CBD Isolate Gummies: they are the purest forms of CBD. It should be noted that an isolate has almost 99.9% CBD content. Such an extract doesn’t have THC, chlorophyll, terpenes, oils, and waxes since they are usually isolated during CBD extraction.

Note that most manufacturers usually stock all three types of CBD gummies.

This is important to cater to different user needs. Simply make that you purchase the best quality CBD gummies that offer value for money with high safety levels.

Can CBD Gummies Make You High?

CBD gummies don’t have psychoactive properties; hence they can’t make you high.

Even though products such as full-spectrum gummies normally contain trace THC, this amount is significantly low and can’t make you high.

For safety purposes, it’s important to use CBD gummies derived from hemp plants.

This is because they are usually devoid of THC or only have trace amounts of this chemical compound.

However, if you use CBD from marijuana, then your chances of getting high are more.

This is because of the high THC content of marijuana. So, a CBD extract from such a source will easily result in euphoric highs.

Where to Buy CBD Gummies

After the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD became legal federally. You can easily make purchases from physical retail stores in most states.

But to ensure that you get high-quality products with value for money, make your purchases online. Consider using the manufacturer’s official website once you have found your favorite CBD brand.

The Bottom Line

Pure CBD can’t make you fail a drug test. This is because this compound doesn’t have psychoactive properties.

However, sometimes contamination occurs during manufacturing.

Besides that, it’s easier for products to be mislabeled, especially if they contain low-quality CBD oil.

Some manufacturers normally sell CBD products made from marijuana. Using such CBD gummies can easily make you fail drug tests.

However, you can do due diligence and make purchases from reputable manufacturers.

Besides that, consider manufacturers who source their CBD extracts from hemp plants and normally use CO2 extraction. This way, you will significantly reduce your chances of failing a drug test.

