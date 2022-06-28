12-Month-Old Girl Accidentally Run Over by Grandfather

A 12-month-old girl was run over and killed by a pickup driven by her grandfather as he was reversing out of the driveway at their home in northern Thailand on Tuesday morning.

The tragedy occurred at a house in Huay Nam Sai village in Phitsanulok’s Nakhon Thai district at approximately 8.30 am, police reported.

After learning of the accident, the police and a doctor from Nakhon Thai Crown Prince Hospital rushed to the village.

Upon their arrival, they found a dead girl, aged about 12 months, lying near the left rear tire of a pickup. She had been tragically run over. The pickup was identified as Mr. Ko Sae Wa, 56, her distraught grandfather.

According to Mr. Ko, he unwittingly ran over his granddaughter while backing the pickup out of the house. His grandmother thought she was still inside with her grandmother and he didn’t see her following him out of the house.

A police investigation was underway to determine whether Mr. Ko should be charged with a crime.

In other Thailand News, the Royal Thai Air Force is investigating the death of a recruit who was found hanged at a parachute training facility, an RTAF spokesman said.

Private Weerawat Trachuwanich, who was attached to the RTAF Security Command, was found dead at around 5.10 am on Friday morning.

During the unit’s routine morning roll call, Pvt Weerawat failed to report for duty. As a result of their search, they found his body, which was taken to the Royal Thai Air Force Hospital, and his superiors were notified.

In a letter to his superiors dated June 22, Pvt Weerawat mentioned that he was suffering from stress and insomnia. After being referred to the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, he was diagnosed with depression by the doctors.

He was prescribed medication and given some counseling. In addition, he was scheduled for another doctor’s visit on the day of his suicide.

