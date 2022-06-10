32.1 C
Bangkok
type here...
NewsSouthern Thailand

Police Investigate Hospital Over Broken Arm of 18-Day-Old Baby Girl

By CTN News
0
16
Police Investigate Hospital Over Broken Arm of 18-Day-Old Baby Girl

Must read

A couple with an 18-day-old baby girl are calling on the police to find out who’s responsible at a hospital for their daughter’s broken arm.

The complaint was filed at a Phuket police station by Chakkrit Nimnoo and his wife Atchara Chantharat, both 31.

The parents said their daughter’s upper left arm was broken when she was being treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital after choking on amniotic fluid while giving birth.

The police had been notified of the injury on Tuesday, and the hospital management had pledged to cover the cost of treatment, Mr. Chakkrit said.

However, he and his wife wanted the person who caused the injury to be held accountable.

Mr. Chakkrit said he would like to know from the hospital who broke the arm of their baby girl.

Read: Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Moreover, they were concerned that the injury might permanently deform the arm of their baby. She was born on May 23.

According to hospital management, the broken arm of the baby was discovered by staff on Monday.

Doctors assumed the baby girl suffered an impact to her left elbow while she was tightly wrapped. They believe she was lifted and laid down with the left arm secured towards its back.

The girl’s broken limb was bound with fabric for a few weeks, so the bone could heal.

As part of its investigation, the hospital gave police surveillance camera footage to assist them in their investigation.

Previous articleTeacher Found Dead, Weighed Body Dumped in Pond
Next articleBank of Thailand Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at Record Low

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks