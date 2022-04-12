The Batman Will Premiere On HBO Max Next Week

(CTN News) – The Batman is returning home. On April 18, HBO Max will begin streaming the latest entry in the Caped Crusader’s movie canon, which stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zo* Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Collin Farrell as The Penguin.

The Batman and its universe are just the beginning of WarnerMedia’s plans. Two spinoffs are also in development, one about the criminal rise of Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, and another about the various inmates of Arkham Asylum. With The Batman‘s success on the big screen, there’s also the possibility of a sequel in the future, and director Matt Reeves has shared a deleted scene with a new foe, but there’s been no word on a sequel yet.

The Batman Hits $54 Million Overseas, $111 Million Worldwide

On March 4, The Batman was released in theaters to rave reviews. As of now, The Batman has grossed more than $350 million domestically and nearly $750 million internationally. The movie came in fifth at the U.S. box office last weekend, more than a month after its release.

It’s part of WarnerMedia’s new 45-day plan, in which theatrical releases will be available on HBO Max streaming service 45 days after they premiere in theaters. The 45-day window was created as a compromise between the months-long windows theaters used to insist on and WarnerMedia’s disastrous 2021 strategy of releasing movies in theaters and on streaming simultaneously.

