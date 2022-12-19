Gale Force Winds Shut Down Ferry Services in Southern Thailand

Ferry services have been suspended on all four routes in the Gulf of Thailand due to bad weather, with the Meteorological Department warning of gale force winds and high waves. Due to widespread rain and strong winds throughout the South, an order was issued prohibiting all boats from leaving shore from 8 a.m. on Sunday to an unspecified time on Monday.

Following the announcement, all fishing boats reportedly returned to shore in Surat Thani, while ferry services on all four regional routes have been suspended:

Due to high winds, ferry services on the Surat Thani-Ko Samui-Ko Phangan-Ko Tao, Don Sak-Ko Samui-Ko Phangan-Ko Tao, Ko Samui-Ko Phangan-Ko Tao-Chumphon, and Ratchaprapa Dam in the Ban Takhun district were suspended.

A combination of rainwater and high tide in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province submerged some seaside communities 50-70 centimeters under water, forcing villagers to relocate their belongings to higher ground.

The provincial governor, Apinan Phuakphong, said he had directed all relevant agencies to prepare for heavy rain and flash floods.

In Songkhla in southern Thailand reported two days of nonstop rain, flooding many roads connecting districts.

On Sunday morning, the old road connecting Muang and Hat Yai districts was closed. Many sections of the road were flooded and impassable to small vehicles, including in Ban Khuan Hin and Ban Bangkhan.

People traveling between the two districts were advised to avoid the old road and instead take the newer Lopburi Ramet road.

Even as rain continued to fall in Tambon Phawong Municipality, water was being pumped out of flooded areas.

The road from Rattaphum district’s town to the Khuha intersection was also flooded. Travelers from Satun to Rattaphum were advised to take the old Phetkasem highway instead.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand predicts heavy to very heavy rain in seven eastern coastal provinces.