(CTN News) – About the murder of a member of a criminal organization in Phuket, a former Canadian soldier has been deported to Thailand.

According to Thailand’s central investigation bureau commissioner Jirabhop Bhuridej, 38-year-old Matthew Dupre is wanted for the alleged murder of suspected criminal Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead in February 2022.

Sandhu joined the UN crew after growing up in Abbotsford, British Columbia, despite his Indian heritage. After being detained in India for his part in a ketamine production enterprise, he was deported back to Canada in 2018 for “serious criminality” in 2016.

Two days after Sandhu’s murder, the suspects, who Thai police had described as two men in hooded sweatshirts and facial covers, fled to Canada.

Dupre’s Extradition to Thailand and Transport Difficulties

While on the run from the law, Dupre is thought to have been in league with fellow Canadian soldier Gene Lahrkamp, who perished in a plane crash in rural Ontario.

On Monday, authorities released footage showing Dupre being taken into custody on an airplane while handcuffed. Thai police reported that commercial airlines had denied requests for transportation due to safety concerns. Therefore, the Thai air force had to step in.

Dupre would not be subject to the death penalty under the extradition measure, according to state prosecutor Intranee Sumawong. “We have to get hold of the suspect so that he be prosecuted under the Thai judicial system,” she added.

She said security in Thailand must be maintained, as must the country’s image as a peaceful place to live.

After stopping in Marathon, Ontario, Canadian authorities have been at a loss to determine where Lahrkamp’s plane was headed until it crashed a year ago near Sioux Lookout.

In addition to the pilot and two passengers, the four-seat Piper PA-28 Cherokee carried an alleged gang member named Duncan Bailey, who was wanted for murder conspiracy in connection with a shooting in Vancouver in 2020. Abhinav Handa, the pilot, and the other passenger had clean records. Tragically, everyone on board perished.

Canada’s transportation safety board released a study in November speculating that low visibility, excess weight, and an inexperienced pilot all had a role in the incident, with the latter two factors also contributing to the plane’s “cartwheeling motion” before it crashed into trees in the mountainous landscape.

Lahrkamp had a C$100,000 (£60,000) bounty on his head at the time of his murder, making him one of Canada’s most wanted criminals.