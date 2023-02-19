Locals Worry Foreign Gangs Taking Over Phuket, Thailand

The Phuket hospitality sector is pleading with the government to address the issue of foreign mafia gangs expanding their economic operations on the tourist island. Tourism Industry leaders are worried that foreigners are abusing the rules to operate their own enterprises and take employment intended for locals.

The founder of Kata Group Resorts, Mr. Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, said that some foreigners were breaking the law by working in positions that were only open to Thais during a recent discussion regarding tourism-related concerns in the three Andaman provinces.

According to Mr. Pramookpisitt, businesses being handled by groups of foreigners include taxi services and lodging. Some foreigners rent villas and condo units that were abandoned during the Covid-19 outbreak and then rent them out again to their fellow citizens.

He said, “They were largely Russians in Phuket.”

Phuket residents have also voiced their opposition to a group of international motorcycle gangs. Mr. Pramookpisitt worries that international mafia organizations could seize control of the island, as happened in Pattaya a few decades ago.

He has strongly urged Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, minister of tourism and sports, to address these issues. who said that officials would look into the situation in Phuket.

He asserted that most Thais would not put up with attempts by foreigners to take their employment. The incident will be investigated by authorities from several agencies, and the prime minister has also directed the Phuket Police to crack down on it.

In addition, the Minister noted that the infrastructure in the three Andaman provinces of Phuket, Krabi, and Phangnga is lacking. Both locals and visitors lament the lack of public transportation, the poor condition of the roads, and the heavy traffic, particularly in Phuket.

Even if the tourism industry is beginning to recover, low occupancy rates among small hotels in several well-known tourist locations are a cause for concern. He said, the Andaman provinces are a major draw for tourists in the south. The three provinces will be marketed as the “Andaman Triangle” by the ministry.

It will market Phuket as the triangle’s focal point and Phangnga and Krabi as eco-tourist-oriented low-carbon city attractions. The ministry will advertise Krabi’s Khlong Thom district as a spa destination due to the area’s well-known natural hot springs.

In the meantime, Phuket is vying to organize a specialized international exhibition with the slogan “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” to advertise the island as a major medical hub, he continued.

For the right to hold Specialized Expo 2027/2028, the province is vying against four American cities as well as Serbia, Spain, and Argentina.

Immigration police detain man from China

A Chinese man’s visa has been cancelled by immigration police due to his alleged participation in a dubious business network in Thailand.

On Friday night in Bangkok’s Suan Plu district, police detained Mr. Yu Xinqi, the head of the Shaanxi Association, to the Immigration Bureau’s office. He was purportedly the founder of an unregistered Chinese organisation and a business school that lured Chinese nationals into Thailand illegally.

Police discovered Mr. Yu’s unlawful behaviour regarding the formation of an unlicensed group or an illegal one, according to Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan, who announced Mr. Yu’s detention under the Immigration Act on Friday.

His visa has already been cancelled by the Immigration Bureau.

The head of the Immigration Bureau claims that Mr. Yu entered the kingdom two years ago on a retirement visa. Thereafter, he applied for permission to stay in Chon Buri province for an additional year under immigration requirements.

Foreign nationals who want to stay in Thailand and are 50 years old or older are granted this sort of visa.

Inspections revealed that Mr. Yu submitted a bank statement to authorities in order to apply for the retirement visa in accordance with the correct immigration procedures. A bank statement showing at least 800,000 baht must be presented by the applicant, or they must have a monthly income of at least 65,000 baht and a 12-month income of at least 800,000 baht.

According to police, no arrest warrant has been filed and no charges have yet been brought against Mr. Yu.

Police detectives were interviewing the Chinese man for information. The Immigration Bureau commissioner stated that specifics could not be revealed. While being removed from his home in Bangkok, Mr. Yu cooperated fully with the police.

Authorities were looking into claims made against him to see if he had any involvement in money-laundering, illegal drug trades, or other unlawful enterprises.

Mr. Yu briefly addressed reporters as he was being brought to the Immigration Bureau headquarters “It’s Alright. Not to worry; I know a little bit of Thai.” According to accounts, the suspect was not shackled as he was led to a police van on Friday.