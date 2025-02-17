Flooding Across Southeastern US Claims Nine Lives Over the Weekend

In the southeastern United States, torrential rains have resulted in severe flooding that has submerged roads and residences, resulting in the deaths of at least nine individuals. Hundreds are rescued by emergency personnel, while states are confronted with widespread damage and power outages.

Over the weekend, torrential downpours inundated portions of the southern United States, resulting in the submersion of roads and residences. At least nine individuals have lost their lives.

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, stated that eight individuals lost their lives in his state and hinted that the number could rise during a news conference on Sunday.

Beshear issued a warning to residents, advising them to “remain off the roads and stay alive. ” Hundreds of individuals stranded in flood waters, including many trapped in their vehicles, had been rescued.

The ninth death in Georgia was recorded when a man was struck by an uprooted tree that crashed into his residence while he was lying in his bed.

Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina were all under storm-related alert this weekend. In September, Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic devastation to nearly all of those states.

According to poweroutage.us, approximately 400,000 individuals in the eight states were without electricity on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy Rains Cause Levee Breach in Tennessee, Life-Threatening Flooding Expected

A mother and her seven-year-old child, as well as a 73-year-old man, were among the deceased in Kentucky, where the majority of the deaths and devastation occurred.

According to National Weather Service figures, “Widespread flooding issues” resulted from up to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain that fell in certain regions of Kentucky.

Images posted online demonstrate that the rapid influx of rain resulted in a rapid rise in river levels, which ensnared vehicles in water up to several feet deep.

On X, Governor Beshear reported more than 300 road closures.

According to CBS News, the BBC‘s collaborator, he also stated that he had written to the White House to request an emergency disaster declaration and federal funds for the affected areas.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), which President Donald Trump has proposed abolishing, was authorised to coordinate disaster relief efforts after the declaration was confirmed on Sunday.

Officials have warned that the most severe inundation has not yet occurred.

Eric Gibson, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, stated during a briefing on Sunday that the rivers will continue to rise.

“The effects will persist for an extended period, with numerous swollen streams and flooding,” stated Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service.

A levee in Obion County, Tennessee, was breached due to heavy rainfall, which resulted in “rapid onset flooding,” according to a local NWS account on X.

“If you are in the vicinity, please proceed to the high ground immediately!” The post states that this is a life-threatening situation.

The breached levee inundated the community of Rives, which is situated along the Obion River.

The footage depicts rescue workers in red boats driving by flooded residences as brown water rushes over rocks and past trees.

Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in 10 counties of West Virginia on Saturday, and three more counties were added to the list on Sunday.

“Please maintain your vigilance,” Morrisey stated on X.

Kristi Noem, the newly appointed director of the Department of Homeland Security, has reported that she has communicated with both Beshear and Morrisey and left voicemails for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Fema is a member of her department.

“While emergency management is best led by local authorities, we reinforced that DHS stands ready to take immediate action to offer resources and support,” according to Noem.

Additionally, meteorologists have warned that a polar vortex is en route to the northern Rocky Mountains and northern Plains in the nation’s central region, and it is anticipated to arrive this weekend.

The city of Denver is reportedly opening shelters for its homeless population this weekend, as temperatures in Colorado could plummet to as low as 14F (-10C).