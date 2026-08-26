Thailand News

Thailand Hold Public Hearing Over 450-Baht Tourism Fee

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Thailand Hold Public Hearing Over 450-Baht Tourism Fee

BANGKOK – The government of Thailand is launching an online public hearing to gather opinions from both residents and international visitors. This consultation focuses on a newly revised proposal to charge a flat 450-baht tourism fee for all foreign travelers entering the country.

The National Tourism Policy Committee recently approved the draft principles for this long-discussed levy. Officials stress that the consultation process is open to everyone, ensuring that voices from both the Thai public and foreigners living abroad are heard before final decisions are made.

Key Takeaways

  • Flat Rate Proposal: Foreign visitors will pay a proposed flat fee of 450 baht regardless of whether they arrive by air, land, or sea.
  • Public Consultation: A 30-day online public hearing is underway to collect feedback from local citizens and international travelers.
  • Fund Allocation: Money collected from the fee will directly support visitor safety, medical insurance coverage, and local tourism infrastructure upgrades.

Understanding the New Fee Structure

The latest plan marks a shift from older versions of the tourism tax framework. Previous proposals separated costs into different amounts depending on the mode of transport. Under this updated model, authorities settled on a universal flat rate after running updated economic calculations.

Government officials explain that the revenue generated will flow directly into a dedicated tourism development fund. This money will reduce reliance on the state budget while funding vital projects. Key targets include building better visitor facilities, improving safety standards, and providing temporary health insurance coverage for tourists who experience accidents.

Phased Rollout and Convenient Payment Options

If the Cabinet gives final approval following the public hearing, the fee will not start all at once. Instead, authorities plan a phased rollout to prevent chaos at busy entry points. Air travelers will face the charge first, roughly six months after the official announcement. Land and sea borders will follow in a second phase about a year later.

To keep things smooth, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is looking at user-friendly payment methods. Travelers might soon pay through an official website, a mobile app, or directly bundled into their airline ticket costs. Officials are also reviewing special rules for frequent cross-border travelers to ensure fairness.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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