Tensions Flare at Thai-Myanmar Border as Fighting Escalates

TAK – Rising tensions along the Thai-Myanmar border have resulted in intense clashes between the Karen forces and the Myanmar army after a 10-day standoff. The Myanmar military deployed fighter jets for airstrikes near the border.

In response, the Royal Thai Air Force scrambled F-16s to secure Thai airspace.

Early this morning (March 9), residents in the Tha Song Yang district of Tak province were startled by explosions, gunfire, and military aircraft overhead. Armed Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) units, equipped with heavy weapons, launched an assault on Hill 1248, a strategic location held by Myanmar forces.

The hilltop base, located just 800 metres from the Thai border, became the focal point of the confrontation.

The situation quickly became volatile. Both sides engaged in heavy gunfire, with the KNLA using grenades and machine guns to bombard the Myanmar troops stationed at the hilltop. Meanwhile, Myanmar soldiers retaliated with heavy artillery, trying to maintain control of their position.

As the morning progressed, gunfire and explosions continued without pause. Myanmar troops at the besieged base called for air support, prompting a MiG-29 jet to fly low along the border and drop large bombs near Hill 1248, targeting suspected KNLA positions.

The aerial strikes caused panic among Thai villagers in Tha Song Yang, with the explosions shaking homes on both sides of the border.

In response to the airstrikes’ proximity to Thai territory, the Royal Thai Air Force deployed two F-16 fighter jets to safeguard the airspace over Tak province. This action seemed to ease the intensity of the Myanmar military’s offensive, as the sounds of gunfire and bombing gradually subsided.

Locals stayed indoors in Nong Bua village, directly opposite the Myanmar army base, preparing for potential fallout. Despite the heavy fighting, no stray bullets or bombs crossed Thai territory.

Thai authorities, including soldiers from the 35th Ranger Division and local police, tightened security along the border and conducted regular patrols to ensure the safety of nearby communities.

According to the Tak Border Operations Centre, the clashes have forced 467 Myanmar civilians to flee across the border into Thailand.

Thai officials have set up a safe zone in Nong Bua village to shelter the displaced individuals and provide food, water, and basic humanitarian aid. Security forces remain on alert to protect the refugees and maintain order.

Though the fighting has temporarily diminished, the situation remains unpredictable. Authorities are monitoring the border closely as tensions between the two sides show no signs of easing.

Related News: