TELESIN Unveils Latest Innovations at IMI Show 2025, Drawing Huge Crowds and Influencer Buzz in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand – March 6th to March 9th, 2025 – TELESIN, a leading brand in photography accessories, has successfully launched its latest range of innovative products at IMI Show 2025, attracting widespread attention from photography enthusiasts and content creators.

Specializing in high-performance accessories for action cameras, smartphones, and professional photography gear, TELESIN continues to push creative and functional boundaries, empowering users worldwide to capture stunning visuals effortlessly.

Meeting Market Demands and Leading Industry Trends

In today’s fast-paced, social media-driven landscape, content creators face increasing challenges in producing standout visuals. Traditional photography equipment is often bulky, complex, or lacks the flexibility needed for dynamic, on-the-go shooting. TELESIN’s latest lineup is designed to address these pain points, delivering smart, innovative, and user-friendly solutions that cater to modern creative needs.

Spotlight Products at IMI Show 2025

TELESIN C40 Portable Smoke Machine – A Game Changer for Visual Effects

One of the biggest highlights of the event, the TELESIN C40 Portable Smoke Machine, has captivated photographers and content creators looking to elevate their visual storytelling.

Key Features:

Precise Control & Flexible Operation: Remote control functionality enables seamless adjustments from a distance.

Customizable Smoke Effects: Multiple interchangeable nozzles create a range of effects, from soft mist to dense clouds.

Award-Winning Design: Certified with a utility model patent and honored with the XingChuang Award at the Shanghai Photography Expo.

Viral Social Media Impact: Surpassing 10 billion views across social platforms, proving its popularity among creators.

[Watch the product video here]

Underwater Photography Series – Seamless Shooting Beneath the Waves

TELESIN’s newly launched Underwater Photography Series addresses common underwater shooting challenges, offering hands-free operation and Bluetooth-enabled control for an enhanced user experience.

Key Features:

Floating Tripod Selfie Stick: A 4-in-1 tool functioning as a floating grip, extendable selfie stick, tripod, and handle, waterproof up to 30 meters.

Underwater Bluetooth Remote Selfie Stick: An 85 cm extendable pole with Bluetooth control, allowing easy underwater photography.

Bluetooth Floating Selfie Stick: A high-visibility bright orange design, waterproof up to 15 meters, with a built-in Bluetooth remote.

Beyond delivering cutting-edge underwater solutions, TELESIN remains committed to ocean conservation. In 2024, the brand collaborated with its global community to adopt a dolphin, reinforcing its dedication to marine ecosystem protection. At IMI Show 2025, visitors have actively engaged in TELESIN’s Dolphin Conservation Campaign, snapping photos at the ocean-themed booth and receiving limited-edition eco-friendly tote bags as a token of support.

[See influencer recommendations here]

Mobile Photography Series – Versatile Hands-Free Solutions

TELESIN’s Mobile Photography Series has gained significant attention at the expo, featuring a range of mounts and stands that enhance flexibility and ease of use.

Key Features:

Neck Mount for First-Person Perspective: Crafted from lightweight aluminum alloy, offering 360-degree rotation for immersive POV shooting.

Desktop Stand: A stable, adjustable stand for mobile devices, enabling hands-free shooting.

A stable, adjustable stand for mobile devices, enabling hands-free shooting. Magnetic & Versatile Mounts: Securely attach mobile devices to various surfaces for diverse creative angles.

Exciting New Additions – Mobile Photo Printer & Wireless Microphone

Expanding beyond traditional accessories, TELESIN has also showcased two highly anticipated new products at IMI Show 2025:

Mobile Photo Printer: A Bluetooth-enabled instant printer, delivering high-resolution prints with a single tap—perfect for capturing and preserving moments on the go.

A , delivering with a single tap—perfect for capturing and preserving moments on the go. Wireless Microphone: Featuring high-quality noise reduction and stable wireless connectivity, designed for Vloggers, live streamers, and professional content creators.

Massive Crowd Turnout & Influencer Buzz at TELESIN Booth

The TELESIN booth has emerged as one of the most visited at IMI Show 2025, drawing a massive crowd of photography enthusiasts and industry professionals. Adding to the excitement, top Thai influencers have made appearances, sharing their hands-on experiences with TELESIN’s latest products and amplifying brand awareness across social platforms.

Exhibition Details

Event: IMI Show 2025

Booth Number: Hall 100, 8V-01 & 8V-03

Date: March 6-9, 2025

About TELESIN

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, TELESIN specializes in innovative photography accessories. Committed to pushing the boundaries of product design and functionality, TELESIN aims to enhance the photographic experience and empower users globally.

For More Information:

Website: https://www.telesinstore.com/

Social Media:

Contact Info:

Name: Rita Luo

Email: sales@telesin.com

sales@telesin.com Organization: TELESIN

Website: https://www.telesinstore.com/

