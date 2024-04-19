Explosion at Ice Manufacturing Factory in Thailand: 128 Injured

(CTN News) – An explosion at an ice production business in Thailand Chonburi province’s Bang Lamung district on Wednesday night (April 17) injured 128 persons, according to local officials early Thursday morning.

The explosion created a fog of ammonia that extended more than a kilometre. Ammonia, an extremely unpleasant gas, is commonly employed as a refrigerant.

Witnesses reported hearing a tremendous explosion in the middle of the night before noticing dense smoke rising from the factory.

Health Impacts and Hospitalization

Bang Lamung district chief Weekit Manarojkit stated that disaster prevention personnel were quickly deployed to evacuate employees and people around the factory in the Nong Prue subdistrict to safety.

A 2km cordon has been established around the factory to keep unauthorized persons out, while those injured in the incident and those afflicted by chemical inhalation have been sent to neighboring hospitals.

Officials said people who inhaled the ammonia experienced eye and nasal irritation, and others lost consciousness.

They claimed the situation was controlled at around 4 a.m., with 128 injuries reported.