Connect with us

News Crime Northern Thailand

Former Police Officer Charged With Trafficking 170kg of Methamphetamine
Advertisement

News Crime Regional News

Police Confession Vindicates Taiwanese Actress Charlene An

News Regional News

Thailand Cracks Down on Methamphetamine Users

News

Thailand's Unemployment Rate Falls To 1.2% As Of November: Statistics

News

Thai Police Admit Demanding Money From Taiwanese Actress

News

China Resumes issuing Visas for Japanese

News

Google Removed Thousands Of Fake News Vids Posted by Pro-China Dragonbridge Gang

News

Boeing Expects to Hire 10,000 Workers in 2023 as it Ramps up Production

News

50-Year-Old Swedish Man Killed in Central Thailand

News

Lunar New Year Holiday Trips Within China Surge After Lifting COVID Restrictions

News Asia News

Taliban Reiterates Its Ban On Women Taking University Entrance Exams

News

Police In Memphis Disband Unit That Brutally Killed Tyre Nichols

News

Thailand’s Exports Contract More than Expected in December due to Strong baht Currency

Entertainment News

America's Got Talent's First Thai Magician ft. Patrick Kun

News Asia News

Drone Attacks Iranian Defense Factory In Isfahan

News

5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Is Scheduled To Open Next Year

News

Dinosaur Footprints Found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

News

South Korea's Export Controls Lifted As Part Of Japan's Efforts To Improve Relations

News Health

Thailand Reports Decline in Covid-19 Cases Despite Increased Tourism

Science News

50,000-Year-Old Green Comet Zooming Towards Earth In 2023

News

Former Police Officer Charged With Trafficking 170kg of Methamphetamine

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Former Police Officer Charged methamphetamine

A former police officer from northern Thailand has been charged with trafficking over 170kg of crystal methamphetamine and is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Somchai Promchai, a former narcotics suppression police officer, was arrested last Friday by Provincial Police Region 5 officers and local police at the Yaek Pa Mai checkpoint in Lampang’s Mae Phrik police district.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, commissioner of PPR 5, said yesterday that the suspect attempted to smuggle 177kg of crystal methamphetamine from Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district to Ang Thong.

PPR 5 collaborated with the Narcotics Control Office Region 5 and soldiers from the northern border narcotics control center to examine the seized items, which were estimated to be worth 500 million baht, or three times that amount in international markets.

The suspect has a prior drug crime conviction.

Somchai was a police officer in the drug suppression unit when he was arrested in 2010 with a large number of speed pills in his possession and was fired. He was convicted that year and released the following year.

Given that he has committed the crime again, Pol Lt Gen Piya stated that the PPR5 has asked the court to sentence him to a lengthy prison term. According to Police, the offender admitted to the charges.

Police investigators questioned the suspect and discovered no police officers or state officials involved in the drug trafficking incident.

However, the investigators were broadening their investigation.

Crystal methamphetamine Seized

An army patrol in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom in northeastern Thailand seized 21 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine packaged as Chinese tea from the Mekong River’s bank and arrested one suspect.

On Sunday night, a patrol from the Surasak Montree Task Force, led by Capt Thanachote Na Nakhon, waited on the riverbank at Ban Nakham in tambon Nam Ko on information that drugs smuggled across the river from Laos would be delivered there.

Late at night, a man later identified as Mr. Sompit Bamrungwong, 55, a Mukdahan laborer, arrived in a Toyota pickup to retrieve a large bag that had been left on the bank.

He was arrested. The bag held 21 packages of Kwan Yin Wang brand Chinese tea. Each package weighed about 1kg and contained crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice.

Mr. Sompit allegedly admitted to being paid 5,000 baht to deliver crystal meth to a storage facility in Mukdahan. It would then be distributed to the provinces.

Initially, he was charged with drug smuggling. The pickup truck was impounded for inspection.

Thailand Cracks Down on Methamphetamine Users

Thailand Cracks Down on Methamphetamine Users
Related Topics:
Continue Reading