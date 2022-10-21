Connect with us

Business

Thailand's Telecom Regulator Approves True Corp, DTAC Merger
Advertisement

Business

HP Latex 2700 Portfolio As Well As Its Print Service Plans Have Been Launched

Business

Whirlpool Cuts Its Q3 Guidance After Missing Expectations; Shares Slide

Business

Snap's Advertising Woes Continue To Widen

Business

Today's Mortgage Interest Rates: October 19, 2022 - Mortgage Rates Rose

Business

Ahead Of The October ECB Meeting, EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish

Business

Five Steps for Obtaining a Business Loan

Business

Brazilian Real in for a Turbulent Ride as Political Tensions Rise

Business

McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets: What You Need to Know

Business

Bank of Thailand Warns Over Inflation as Baht Declines

Business Learning

How To Find The Perfect Moving Company In 6 Simple Steps?

Business

Certain Dollar Trees Grow to the Sky

Business

Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead Of Its Brokerage Spinoff

Business

Intel's Mobileye IPO Is Expected To Have a Significantly Lower Valuation

Business News Asia

Stocks to Buy Or Sell Today: 10 Short-Term Trading Ideas by Experts For 17 October 2022

Business Learning

Who is Krista Mashore?

Business

The Nikola Founder's Trial Proves Tesla Rival Built On Lies

Business

Oklahoma Apple Store Votes To Unionize, Becoming Second In The Nation

Business

Trump Media Fired An Executive Whistleblower After He Shared Documents With Washington Post

Business

2 Wawa Stores In Philadelphia Are Closing Because Of Safety Concerns

Business

Thailand’s Telecom Regulator Approves True Corp, DTAC Merger

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Telecommunications Regulator Approves True Corp, DTAC Merger

Thailand’s telecom regulator has approved the merger of True Corp and Total Access Communication (DTAC), the country’s 2nd and 3rd largest mobile operators.

The criteria include a price ceiling and price controls, according to a statement issued by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Thursday.

The long-awaited decision comes nearly a year after the agreement was first negotiated amid fears of decreased market competition.

The merger would leave Thailand with only two operators: the merged business and Advanced Info Service, the current market leader (AIS)

Other requirements, according to reports, include mandating independent verification of the operators’ cost structure and service costs for at least five years.

According to the NBTC, service rates such as phone, data, and messaging must be displayed separately and based on average-cost pricing.

DTAC TRUE MEGER

The combined company will surpass AIS as the market leader. True and DTAC presently have 34% and 21% of all mobile subscribers in the country, respectively. AIS has a 44% market share.

True, DTAC and AIS did not reply quickly to calls for comment.

Telenor, a Norwegian company, has invested in DTAC. Charoen Pokphand Group, a Thai Agri-industrial conglomerate, owns 49% of True Corp, while China Mobile owns 18%.

Telenor and CP Group are expected to own one-third of the new amalgamated business, while China Mobile will own 10%, and the rest shares will be listed on the stock exchange.

For months, the NBTC debated whether it had the legal jurisdiction to accept or reject a merger of two telecom companies, as well as the potential legal liabilities it could face depending on how it proceeded.

dtac, true merger

Following a more than 10-hour meeting on Thursday, its five-member board simply “acknowledged,” purportedly by a vote of 3-2, True and DTAC’s decision to merge while prescribing stipulations in the name of “consumer protection.”

The NBTC office reportedly offered 14 corrective measures to the board for consideration, including a three-year ban on the merger of True Move H Universal Communication (TUC), True’s mobile business arm, and DTAC TriNet (DTN), DTAC’s mobile service unit.

TUC and DTAC would also face a three-year restriction on frequency sharing.

Furthermore, TUC and DTN may be obliged to rent out 20% of their mobile network capacity to mobile virtual network operators.

However, full details on all of the board’s agreed-upon restrictions were not immediately accessible.

Source: Bangkok Post
Related Topics:
Continue Reading