Police Size 1.4 Tons of Crystal Meth in Northern Thailand

Police in northern Thailand seized 297kg of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), and 20kg of ketamine tn three separate seizures in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai and Lampang.

Police from Northern Thailand’s 5th Provincial Police Bureau commandeered a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Lampang Province, in the first seizure. Upon a search of the vehicle police found 12 plastic boxes containing 2 million methamphetamine pills, 297kg of crystal meth and 20kg of ketamine. The arrested the driver, was identified only as Mr. Boonlert.

According to police, Mr. Boonlert took delivery of the drugs in Chiang Rai’s Pan district, to be delivered to an unspecified location. Another car was being driven as a guide by Mr. Thanaphol. He was later apprehended with his girlfriend.

In the second seizure, police in Lampang Province stopped a pickup truck at a checkpoint and discovered 1 million methamphetamine pills in plastic boxes during a search of the vehicle.

The truck driver, identified Mr. Kittichai, told police officers that he picked up the drugs in Chiang Rai’s Mae Suai district for delivery to a customer in the Krabi province in southern Thailand.

In the third seizure, police pursued two pickup trucks that refused to stop for a search at a road checkpoint in Chiang Rai Province’s Mae Chan and Chiang Saen districts.

The vehicles were later discovered abandoned in the woods alongside the road, while the drivers fled the scene. 6 million methamphetamine pills were discovered in 30 gunny sacks by police.

According to Northern Thailand’s Provincial Police Bureau, police have been ordered to increase checks of suspicious-looking vehicles at road blocks around the clock during the Songkran festival, when drug trafficking activity typically increases.

He revealed that a neighbouring country has seven major drug production factories with a combined capacity of several million methamphetamine pills per day, as well as 24 drug storage facilities scattered along the border with Thailand.

Since last October, police from the 5th Provincial Police Bureau have seized over 62 million methamphetamine pills, 1.4 tons of crystal meth, and 421kg of ketamine, as well as assets worth approximately 377 million baht from drug suspects.