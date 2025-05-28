Karen Fighters Clash with Myanmar Military, Hundreds Flee into Tak, Thailand

TAK – Tensions have flared up again along the border near Phop Phra district in Tak province. Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) forces have launched attacks on Myanmar military positions at Thibabo base in Myawaddy, Karen State.

Reports say the KNLA used drones, rocket launchers, machine guns, and snipers in their offensive. The Myanmar army responded with heavy mortar fire.

The fighting has driven many Myanmar residents to cross the Moei River and seek safety in Thailand. As of today, 290 people have taken shelter at three temporary safe zones in Phop Phra district: 232 at Wat Mor Kertai in Valee subdistrict, 24 at Ban Muen Ruechai Temple, and 34 at Ban Muen Ruechai Church.

Local authorities and security forces, including the Naresuan Task Force and district officials, are providing humanitarian aid and security for those displaced. They are also stepping up patrols and monitoring the area to prevent any cross-border incursions and to keep local communities safe around the clock.

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), has been locked in heavy fighting with Myanmar’s military junta in Myawaddy. This border town in Kayin State sits next to Thailand and is important for trade, with goods moving between the two countries across the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

During the recent clashes, the KNLA and its partners captured large amounts of weapons, including heavy artillery. They also handed out food rations they seized to people who had to leave their homes.

The fight for control became more complicated when the Karen National Army (KNA), formerly known as the Border Guard Force (BGF) and led by Saw Chit Thu, stepped in. The KNA declared itself neutral but took over running Myawaddy after the junta’s forces withdrew.

As of May 2025, the KNLA is still active in Myawaddy and nearby areas. They use guerrilla tactics and drones to hit junta troops. These battles are part of Myanmar’s wider civil war, which grew worse after the military coup in 2021.

