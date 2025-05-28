Pi Network Hits Major Milestone as 102M PI Tokens Leave OKX in 72 Hours

Pi Network Mainnet Is Now Active and Trading Live

The Pi Network mainnet may no longer be just a promise—it is now being implemented in real time. One of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, OKX, has recorded withdrawals of more than 102 million Pi tokens in the past 72 hours.

This marks a pivotal moment for long-time Pi believers and serves as a wake-up call to the broader crypto market: Pi is no longer notional—it is live, liquid, and actively trading.

Massive PI Withdrawals Suggest a New Phase Is Near

On-chain data, highlighted by @MrSpockApe, reveals that exactly 102,776,657.17 Pi tokens have been withdrawn from OKX over the past three days.

These transactions are not retail trades or test transfers—they appear to involve high-volume movements by early stakeholders or even the Pi Core Team. Some transfers exceeded 70 million Pi tokens in a single transaction.

This activity suggests the beginning of the Open Mainnet era. These are verified transactions executed on Pi’s blockchain, with network scalability proven by minimal gas fees, as little as 0.01 Pi per transaction.

Insider Wallet Activity Raises Transparency Concerns

Despite the excitement, some concerns have surfaced. A deep dive analysis by @Dr_Picoin identified potential insider activity. A foundation-linked wallet, created over four years ago with 2 million Pi, has systematically moved over 1.4 million tokens to a newly created wallet, which later sold significant portions on Gate.io.

While the Pi Core Team has the right to reallocate funds, especially in light of the $100M Pi Network Ventures initiative, the community is calling for greater transparency.

For Pi to function as a truly decentralized economy, clear liquidity injection plans and sale timelines are essential.

Market Reaction and PI Coin Price Outlook

Pi Coin responded immediately to the activity. It saw a brief surge above $0.80 before correcting to around $0.77, showing resilience despite high-volume selloffs.

Although still down approximately 72% from its $2.99 all-time high, Pi is currently in a consolidation phase.

Daily trading volume has surpassed $30 million, reflecting renewed interest and speculation around full mainnet integration. Traders are closely watching the $0.90 resistance level, with bulls aiming for a breakout above $1.00 to confirm a trend reversal.

Final Thoughts: Pi Network’s Reality Check Has Arrived

For years, Pi Network has existed in a transitional phase—widely adopted but lacking full liquidity and an open mainnet. That uncertain era may now be ending.

The latest developments make it clear: Pi Network is no longer just preparing for launch—it is already launching. However, for Pi to evolve into a credible Web3 economy, the focus must now shift toward:

Transparent ecosystem development

Consistent public communication

A detailed roadmap for future expansion

Pi has moved beyond being just a mining app. It is now a live, on-chain trading asset, with growing infrastructure and emerging controversies to match.