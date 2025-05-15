Wa Army in Myanmar Expands Gold Mining Despite Kok River Pollution

Chiang Rai – On Wednesday, a resident living near the Kok River in Shan State, Myanmar, shared concerns about the expansion of gold mining in the area. The Wa State Army has allowed more Chinese miners to increase their operations, hiring locals to help find new sites for a gold factory closer to Piang Kham, a Tai Yai village.

The resident said, “Both the Chinese miners and Wa soldiers know that dangerous chemicals like arsenic have been found in the Kok River, but they don’t stop. They keep growing their activities.

Now, the gold mining dredging boats have moved to more hidden spots because some people managed to take photos and share them publicly.”

The local also pointed out that there are currently three main gold mining sites: Kok Town, Sa Town, and Ban Hung. There are three gold dredging boats, but only two are working now as one sank and is being repaired. Another new boat is being built.

“Now, the river water coming from Kok Town is muddy to the Thaton subdistrict. People in Piang Kham and Ban Ta Kok don’t swim in the river anymore. Recently, three children developed severe skin rashes after playing in the water.

Both the Burmese and Tai Yai families have been affected. People are angry with the Wa Army, but they feel powerless. When villagers go fishing, they often find dead fish, so no one dares eat them anymore,” the resident explained.

Dr. Suebsakul Kittinukorn from Mae Fah Luang University’s Social Innovation Office said it’s time for three universities in Chiang Rai to set up a local water quality monitoring centre.

After following the recent Mekong North Basin Committee meeting, he noted that all agencies must propose their action plans and budgets by 20 May 2025. He encouraged the three universities in Chiang Rai to act together.

“I want all universities to cooperate and create a water monitoring centre in Chiang Rai. We need a proper science lab to test for heavy metals in water, soil, aquatic life, farmland, tap water, groundwater, and crops.

We should also check people’s health. Updated and reliable data helps locals, businesses, and government agencies make good decisions,” Dr. Suebsakul said.

He also pointed out the need for long-term data because heavy metals can linger for decades. Right now, most testing centres are in Chiang Mai and Bangkok, causing long delays. Locals are left waiting, especially farmers who want to know if their large farmland has been contaminated.

“In the long run, the Kok and Sai rivers could bring more heavy metals into the soil. Fishermen are still waiting for fish test results from Bangkok, but there’s no update yet. Some businesses have to pay for private water testing to reassure tourists.

It’s time for the three universities to give reliable science data to people living along the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers,” Dr. Suebsakul added.

Reporters visited the upper Sai River, near the Thai-Myanmar border, and spoke to locals in several areas. They found that gold mining activity continues under Wa Army control. In some places, mining is even happening in the middle of the river, with more land being cleared to expand the mine further.

Gold Mining in Mayamar

Myanmar has seen a surge in unregulated gold mining since the 2021 military coup, driven by economic collapse, weakened governance, and armed conflict. This has led to environmental devastation, including river pollution, deforestation, and mercury contamination, particularly in areas like Kachin and Shan States.

In Shan State, near Wa State, gold mining in areas like Mong Len and Loi Kham has caused significant environmental harm, with satellite imagery showing mines polluting tributaries of the Mekong River. These operations often involve toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide, impacting local communities and water supplies.

Chinese Miners often pay bribes to local armed groups, the military, or militias controlling mining areas, with payments averaging 950 USD per month in some regions. In Shan State, unregulated mines have poisoned water sources, killed livestock, and exacerbated flooding, as seen in the 2024 Mae Sai flood in Thailand, partly attributed to upstream mining.

