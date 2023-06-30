Connect with us

Chinese Spy Balloon did Not Collect Information Over US
Chinese Spy Balloon did Not Collect Information Over US

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Chinese Spy Balloon did Not Collect Information Over US

(CTN News) – In February, a Chinese Spy balloon crossed the continental United States from Alaska to the east coast, prompting concerns about information collection.

However, the Pentagon stated that the balloon did not collect any information during transit. On Thursday, officials revealed that steps were taken to mitigate potential intelligence gathering by the suspected spy Chinese Spy balloon.

Debris collected from the balloon, which was shot down off the Atlantic coast, is currently being analyzed by US intelligence agencies. The incident has caused tension between the United States and China.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the spokesperson for the Pentagon, acknowledged that the balloon possessed intelligence collection capabilities.

Nevertheless, he confirmed that no data was collected while overflying or transiting the United States, emphasizing that US efforts to counteract intelligence gathering contributed to this outcome.

While Gen Ryder did not verify a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the presence of American-made equipment on the balloon, he noted that Chinese drones have previously utilized off-the-shelf US equipment.

The Chinese Spy balloon spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down by a fighter jet on President Joe Biden’s orders. Sensors from the balloon were subsequently retrieved from the ocean.

Concerns had arisen that Beijing was employing the balloon to gather information as it passed over US military bases. Chinese officials assert that it was merely a civilian weather balloon and accused the US of overreacting by shooting it down.

The incident led to Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponing a diplomatic trip to Beijing; however, the visit was later rescheduled and took place earlier this month.
