Chiang Rai Mekong River Patrol Intercepts Drug Shipment

The Pha Muang Special Forces, led by the Mekong Riverine Operation Unit, intercepted a long board and seized 3 million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai.

Lt. Cmdr Panasak Phanphanit, Chief of Chiang Saen Naval Station, told reporters that the Mekong Riverine Operation Unit was jointly patrolling along the Thai-Burma and Thai-Laos borders in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai, after an informant reported that a large number of drugs would be smuggled into Thailand from Myanmar.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., the Mekong Riverine Operation Unit spotted two individuals floating down the Mekong River in longboats, where they beached behind Wat Ban Suan Dok, Tambon Ban Saeo, and Amphoe Chiang Saen.

The naval officers radioed the Pha Muang Task Force, waiting in hiding. They converged on the longboats; however, the two men abandoned their longboats and took advantage of the darkness to escape.

A search of the ship found 15 sacks of methamphetamine pills containing a total of 3 million methamphetamine pills.

Maj. Gen. Prawat Phopsuwan, commander of the Pha Muang Operations Unit, revealed that there has been an increase in drug smuggling into Thailand, and the situation is likely to worsen over the New Year holiday.

Therefore, all parties are asked to monitor the situation closely, and if any clues are found, the authorities must immediately notify them.

6 Million Meth Pills Seized in Wiang Kaen, Chiang Rai

On Wednesday, Narcotics Suppression Police seized 6 million methamphetamine pills (Yaba) after a modified pickup sped through the Tap Tao, Wiang Kaen District checkpoint in Chiang Rai.

Lt. Gen. Somjing Koree, Deputy Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Command in Chiang Rai, told reporters that NSB police officers and soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force were manning the checkpoint in Ambon Tap Tao, Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai. At approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, the officers spotted a pickup truck with an aluminum carry box approaching the checkpoint and signaled for the truck to stop. Instead, it sped through the checkpoint, nearly missing several officers; the officers immediately gave chase and discovered the pickup abandoned approximately 2 kilometers from the checkpoint. Upon a search of the pickup, the officers discovered 20 sacks containing approximately 6,000,000 pills. The drugs and the pickup were taken to the Wiang Kaen District police station.