Chiang Rai Authorizes Seized 6 Million Meth Pills in Wiang Kaen

Narcotics Suppression Police seized 6 million methamphetamine pills (Yaba) after a modified pickup sped through the Tap Tao, Wiang Kaen District checkpoint in Chiang Rai.

Lt. Gen. Somjing Koree, Deputy Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Command in Chiang Rai, told reporters that NSB police officers and soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force were manning the checkpoint in Ambon Tap Tao, Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, the officers spotted a pickup truck with an aluminum carry box approaching the checkpoint and signaled for the truck to stop.

Instead, it sped through the checkpoint, nearly missing several officers; the officers immediately gave chase and discovered the pickup abandoned approximately 2 kilometers from the checkpoint.

Upon a search of the pickup, the officers discovered 20 sacks containing approximately 6,000,000 pills. The drugs and the pickup were taken to the Wiang Kaen District police station.

Lt. Gen. Somjing said that during the New Year’s holiday, they expected drug trafficking groups to try to seize the opportunity to smuggle drugs into the country. Therefore, coordination between the NSB police and the Pha Muang Task Force has been made to implement the strictest measures to fully suppress smuggling.

Chiang Rai Provincial Police report that since October, more than 43.8 million methamphetamine pills, 2,757 kilograms of ice, 28 kilograms of heroin, and 190 kilograms of ketamine have been seized, and more than 410 million baht in assets were seized from drug dealers.

Chiang Rai NSB Police Seizing 6 Million Meth Pills

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>