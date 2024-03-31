Chance Perdomo, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star, Dies at 27 in Motorcycle Accident”

(CTN News) – Chance Perdomo, who appeared in the television programs “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” perished in a motorbike accident. He was 27.

Chance Perdomo’s publicist confirmed the actor died in a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” the statement went on to say.

“Everyone who met him felt his passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life, and his warmth will live on in those he loved the most. We ask that you respect the family’s request for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.

According to the statement, the mishap did not involve anyone else.

Chance Perdomo’s Early Life and Career

Perdomo was best known for his roles as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff series “Gen V.”

“We can’t quite get our heads around it. “For those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, above all, a very kind, lovely person,” the “Gen V” producers said in a joint statement.

“Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense. We deeply apologize to Chance’s family and mourn the loss of a friend and coworker. Hug your loved ones tonight.

Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles. As a child, he relocated with his mother to Southampton, Hampshire, England, where he attended Redbridge Community School before Peter Symonds College in Winchester.

Chance Perdomo planned to study law but instead relocated to London to pursue acting, where he joined the National Youth Theatre and enrolled at the Identity School of Acting.

Chance Perdomo starred in several television shows and short films before being cast as a series regular in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” alongside Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Jaz Sinclair.

He played Ambrose Spellman for four seasons, from 2018 to 2020. Perdomo also acted as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 television film “Killed by My Debt,” for which he received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Lead Role.

In the Prime Video series “Gen V,” Chance Perdomo portrayed Andre Anderson, a Godolkin University student with magnetic manipulation powers. Following Perdomo’s death, production on the second season has been pushed back indefinitely.

Chance Perdomo collaborated on the “After” film series, which starred Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He played Landon Gibson in “After We Fell” (2021), “After Ever Happy” (2022), and “After Everything” (2023).