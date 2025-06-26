Cannabis Sales Are Being Controlled More Closely in Thailand.

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, cannabis officials from the Thai government announced that the nation is currently in the process of implementing additional measures to further regulate cannabis sales.

The change is the result of the health minister’s issuance of an order that forbids the sale of the plant to any individual who does not presently possess a prescription for it.

Thailand was the first Asian nation to legalize cannabis in 2022.

Thailand experienced an increase in the number of tourists and farmers, as well as the establishment of hundreds of new enterprises, as a result of this decision. In contrast, the public has expressed their disapproval of the nation due to their apprehension that the substance has been able to reach young people and has resulted in addiction due to inadequate regulation.

The nation is presently under scrutiny as a direct result of this. On Monday, Somsak Thepsutin, the Minister of Health, issued a statement that included an order prohibiting retail businesses from selling cannabis to customers without a prescription.

This investigation also recommends modifying the classification of cannabis stems as a regulated botanical item. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board’s secretary-general, Phanurat Lukboon, declared in a statement issued on Wednesday that his organization is prepared to investigate and enforce the new law.

The order is expected to be enforced immediately upon its publication in the Royal Gazette, although the exact date of its execution is uncertain. Nevertheless, the Bhumjaithai Party, which had previously been a coalition government partner and had supported the substance’s legalization, was vehemently opposed to the proposal.

The Pheu Thai Party, which is currently in power, had previously committed to once again banning the chemical;

However, this commitment was met with substantial opposition.

The week prior, Bhumjaithai withdrew from the coalition upon hearing allegations that a phone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and a former Cambodian politician named Hun Sen had been recorded and made public. Hun Sen was a prominent politician in Cambodia.

On Tuesday, Somsak said it will classify cannabis as a drug.

He disclosed this statement to numerous media outlets. A month ago, officials reported a substantial rise in the number of instances of cannabis smuggling that involved travelers over the course of the previous several months. This information resulted in the decision being made.

Phanurat claims that a survey conducted by his organization the previous year indicated that the number of individuals addicted to cannabis had increased substantially following its removal from the list of illegal substances. This was accurate in the eyes of Phanurat.

Jirayu Houngsab, a government representative, issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that the Health Ministry has been instructed to rigorously enforce restrictions on the sale of cannabis. The government requested the public release of the statement.

The announcement stated that the government had instructed the Health Ministry to take the aforementioned action due to the proliferation of shops that sell cannabis for both recreational and medical purposes, which has made it simple for children and the general public to access.

It is clear that this move is in direct opposition to the administration’s goal of implementing rigorous measures to combat drug trafficking.

A group of individuals advocating for cannabis distributed a statement on Wednesday. The statement claimed that the primary cause for the policy change was political concerns.

The group has announced that they intend to organize a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health the following month to express their disapproval of the initiative and the renewed effort to criminalize the sale or consumption of cannabis.

SOURCE: AP

