President Trump Doubles Down on Nuclear Site Damages Caused by U.S. Strikes

(CTN News) – President Trump elaborated on his assertion that U.S. strikes significantly impacted Iran’s nuclear program during a news conference at the NATO summit on Wednesday, even though an early U.S. intelligence assessment indicated the harm was less severe.

He called it “obliteration” when he told reporters, “It was very, very successful.” It was an impossible mission for any other army on the planet.

Everyone was looking forward to the news conference because they expected Iran-Israeli peace to be maintained. As a result of the truce, Trump asserted that his weapons were on par with the nuclear bombs that contributed to the end of World War II.

“The war was terminated due to the severity of the situation.”

He stated, “It terminated the war,” as well as “An individual asserted that it was so catastrophic that it terminated a war, akin to the events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” It was awful, but it resolved a disagreement in a different way.

The day after the ceasefire was announced, Trump called the meeting. This happened just a few days after the US helped Israel launch attacks on Iran’s vital nuclear installations. The first classified U.S. intelligence assessment attributed the attacks to a “few months” of regression in Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump claimed that the findings of the first report were uncontested, although it was only a preliminary assessment of the damage from U.S. strikes on three major nuclear installations in Iran, including Fordo, which was located inside a mountain.

He criticized American news organizations for their coverage of the event, specifically CNN and the New York Times. He also responded to the Israel Atomic Energy Commission’s claim that the U.S. attacks had “significantly impeded Iran’s capacity to develop nuclear weapons.”

From the stage, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth blasted the media for their coverage of the U.S. intelligence assessment, calling it “spin” meant to undermine the president, like Trump. Hegseth says, “They intend to manipulate the situation to portray him in a negative light as a result of a leak.”

“If you wish to ascertain the cause of the incident, you should acquire a substantial shovel and conduct an extensive excavation,” he said. “Iran’s nuclear program has been eliminated, and someone, somewhere, is attempting to disclose information to suggest that it is moderate, albeit with a low degree of confidence.”

Trump said his position on NATO had changed throughout the summit.

During the summit, the NATO countries agreed to raise defense spending from 2% to 5% of GDP by 2035. Since he believes that the United States is paying too much, Trump has been pushing his buddies to raise their spending for years. Approximately 3.5 percent of the US GDP goes to NATO.

Before the meeting, Trump told reporters that the new goal would not impact US spending. “They are located in Europe.” Because, he said, “We are not.”

The mutual defense clause in Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which states that an attack on one member is deemed an attack on all, also caused him to feel conflicted. This added to European allies’ long-standing fears that Trump might desert them in the case of an assault.

Trump seemed to imply that his position changed after NATO.

He said, “I arrived here as a necessity; however, I departed with a slightly altered perspective.” “When I departed, I expressed my belief that these individuals have a genuine affection for their respective countries,” he said. It is not a hoax; we are here to help them protect their country.

Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to the press conference. According to Trump, they didn’t discuss an armistice in the war between that country and Russia.

“I simply wished to inquire about his well-being.” According to Trump, “He was exceedingly cordial. “It seemed to me that he was anxious for the meeting to end. “I intend to consult with Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, to determine whether it is feasible to resolve the matter.”

“I believe it is time to conclude the matter.” He went on to say that Putin’s “difficulty” is one of the reasons he hasn’t been able to end the war.

SOURCE: NPR

