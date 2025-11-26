Unemployed Son Posed as 85-Year-Old Mother for Years to Claim Pension, Police Say

An Italian man is under investigation after authorities say he dressed as his deceased mother to keep receiving her pension.

The 56-year-old, described as an Unemployed son and former nurse, allegedly passed himself off as his 85-year-old mother, Graziella Dall’Oglio. According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, he wore a blouse and skirt, heavy lipstick, and a short brown wig, in a scheme reminiscent of the film “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Pension Collected After Mother’s Death

Police say the man never reported his mother’s death in 2022. Instead, he continued to collect about €53,000 (roughly $60,000) from her late husband’s survivor’s pension. He also allegedly kept income tied to the family’s real estate and land.

Officials say the man had no job at the time, and his status as an Unemployed son is part of the investigation into a possible financial motive.

Clerk Notices Suspicious Details

The case surfaced on November 16 in Borgo Virgilio, a town about two hours east of Milan. A registry office clerk became suspicious when “Graziella” arrived to renew her identity card.

Borgo Virgilio Mayor Francesco Aporti told Corriere della Sera that the person in front of the clerk looked very similar to the woman in the photo on the ID card. However, some details did not match.

According to Aporti, the clerk noticed hair on the person’s neck, very heavy makeup, and what appeared to be beard stubble showing through the greasepaint.

Officials then reviewed video from the area. Aporti said the footage showed the “woman” arriving by car, which raised more concern because the real Graziella did not have a driver’s license. Piece by piece, he said, the situation became clearer to staff and police.

Confrontation at the Registry Office

The clerk called the person back to the registry office. When the man returned in disguise, the mayor and police officers were waiting.

At that point, he reportedly admitted that he was not Graziella, but her son. He is said to have confessed to dressing as his mother to keep receiving her pension.

A video published by La Repubblica shows the man walking with a cane, wearing a dark cardigan, a white scarf, a mid-length skirt, and short brown hair, while carrying a handbag as he approaches the registry office.

Mother’s Body Found at Home

After his confession, the man agreed to let authorities search his mother’s home. Inside, police say they found the mummified body of Graziella Dall’Oglio in one of the rooms.

Mayor Aporti told Corriere della Sera that the woman may have died of natural causes, but said an autopsy will likely determine the exact cause and time of death.

He added that the family did not appear to be in serious financial trouble, calling the case “a very, very sad story.”

Charges Under Review

Italian outlet La Repubblica reports that the man is being investigated on several possible charges, including:

Concealing a corpse

Fraud against the state

Impersonation

Making false statements in a public office

The Registry Office of the municipality of Borgo Virgilio is handling parts of the case and working with law enforcement. Authorities have not released the man’s name, and the investigation is ongoing.