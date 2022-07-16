Dead Body of 79-Year-Old Canadian Man Found in Pattaya

Police in the resort town of Pattaya report that the body of a 79-year-old Canadian man was found in a field behind a hotel in Pattaya on Friday.

The Canadian man’s body was discovered in a grassy field behind the Leelawadee Hotel in Bang Lamung district, police said.

Pattaya Police, tourist police and rescue workers who were called to the scene said the dead man’s body emitted a foul smell.

Police investigators believe the Canadian man had been dead for several days, Thai media reported.

The officers found a white T-shirt and black trousers near the man’s body. They also found a bag containing CDN$300 and his Canadian passport. He was later identified as Mr. Glenn Vernon, aged 79.

Assistant housekeeper Da Phromthung, 54, said she noticed a bad smell in the field while collecting morning glory. Her first thought was that it might be coming from a dog carcass. Upon closer inspection, she discovered the body was human. In an instant, she alerted the authorities.

According to Pattaya police, staff at the Twin Resort Pattaya Hotel (about 500 metres from where the body was discovered) filed a missing person report on July 12.

On July 6, the Canadian man reportedly arrived in Thailand to see his Thai girlfriend. Later, he mysteriously vanished from the hotel where he was staying.

Despite reviewing CCTV footage, police investigators found no clues of his whereabouts until the body was discovered on Friday. His body was sent to the Royal Thai Police Office forensic institute in Bangkok for a postmortem examination.

Inspecting the hotel, the officers found the man’s belongings still inside.

According to police, the Canadian man had phoned his girlfriend in Chaiyaphum to tell her that he had arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport. He told her he would be heading straight to Pattaya.

After that, the girlfriend reportedly said she was unable to reach him until police contacted her to tell her that he was dead.