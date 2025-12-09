Cambodian Casino Destroyed By Thai Air Force Bombing Raid

UBON RATCHATHANI –Border tensions took a sharp turn yesterday afternoon when the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) carried out a precision airstrike on a former casino complex in northern Cambodia.

Military intelligence reports say the building had been turned into an advanced drone command centre linked to recent rocket attacks on civilian areas in Ubon Ratchathani Province.

The attack, flown by F-16 Fighting Falcons from Wing 1, is seen as Thailand’s most forceful military action in many years. It followed several days of sporadic rocket fire that had forced thousands of residents from their homes and stirred fears of a wider border clash.

The target was once a busy casino that drew gamblers from both sides of the border. It reportedly closed to the public around three months ago. Soon after, Thai surveillance satellites and signals intelligence began picking up a sharp rise in electronic activity coming from the site.

According to the RTAF spokesperson, the complex held high-gain antennas and satellite links capable of guiding long-range suicide drones and feeding live data to rocket units hidden deep inside Cambodian territory.

“This was no longer a leisure venue,” said a senior RTAF officer, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It had become the nerve centre for hostile operations. Drones controlled from there provided the eyes for the rocket fire that has been terrorising our people.”

“Neutralising the Fire” as the Core Mission

At a late-night press briefing at the Ministry of Defence in Bangkok, a military spokesman laid out the thinking behind the operation. He said the strike was not just an act of retaliation, but a move to prevent more attacks.

“The main objective is to destroy as many of Cambodia’s supporting fire systems as we can,” the spokesman said. “We will not sit back while our borders are violated and our citizens are targeted. By cutting off the command-and-control network, we sharply reduce their capacity to carry out planned strikes on Ubon Ratchathani and nearby districts.”

He stressed that the RTAF used precision-guided weapons to limit civilian casualties. He added that any building used to house combatants and weapons is treated as a lawful military target under international rules.

Fear and Uncertainty in Ubon Ratchathani

For residents of Ubon Ratchathani, the airstrike brought some relief after three days of fear. Since Monday, dozens of rockets have crashed into fields and neighbourhoods, damaging homes and injuring several civilians.

“The whistling sound is the worst,” said Somchai, a 54-year-old farmer whose barn was destroyed in a rocket attack on Tuesday. “You never know where it will hit. We see drones circling above like vultures, then the blasts follow. If the Air Force has stopped those drones, maybe we can finally sleep.”

Many local schools now serve as emergency shelters. The provincial governor has announced a “red zone” along the border, limiting movement so that military units can operate and supply lines remain clear.

Regional Shockwaves

The strike has raised serious political questions across the region. Cambodia has not yet issued a formal statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Sources in Phnom Penh suggest the government may deny any link to the drone base and may blame “rogue groups” or private security operators.

However, the level of equipment reportedly destroyed points to clear state support or foreign technical help. Analysts say using a casino, a common front for money laundering and grey-market business in the area, likely helped hide the site’s real purpose behind a normal commercial façade.

ASEAN partners have voiced “grave concern” over the flare-up, urging a ceasefire and renewed talks. In Bangkok, the mood appears far more resolute. Thai leaders have made it clear that as long as rockets land on Thai soil, the RTAF will keep control of the skies and strike any facility linked to the attacks.

Precision Over Raw Firepower

Defence experts say the operation highlights a change in how Thailand handles border security. Instead of sending large numbers of troops into difficult border terrain, the RTAF is now using its air power and technology to hit key targets.

“Using F-16s lets us strike with great accuracy,” said retired General Prawit, now a strategic adviser. “By knocking out the electronic brain of the operation, the casino site, the muscles, the rocket launchers, lose much of their strength. It is a modern answer to an old border dispute.”

He added that the “supporting fire systems” mentioned by the spokesman include far more than just rocket launchers. They also cover radar, logistics centres, and communications networks that allow forces to coordinate large-scale fire.

What Comes Next: Talks or Troop Build-Up?

By early morning today, the border area remained tense but calm. The Royal Thai Army has moved more anti-aircraft units into positions around Ubon Ratchathani, preparing for the chance of a counter-strike.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to call in the Cambodian ambassador and present intelligence on how the drone facility operated. Thai officials say the country acted in self-defence and has no interest in Cambodian land, as long as attacks on Thai citizens stop at once.

For now, the smoke drifting up from the ruined casino sends a clear message. The Royal Thai Air Force has shown it is ready to hit hard and deep behind the lines to shield Thai communities. Whether this action cools tempers or sets the stage for a bigger regional crisis is still uncertain, but for villagers in Ubon Ratchathani, a quiet sky is a welcome change.

