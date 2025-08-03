(CTN News) – Republicans Democratic redistrict legislative patterns in red areas to enhance their slim House majority in Washington, while Democrats reevaluate their nonpartisan policy, which hinders their midterm response.

Several Democratic-led governments redistrict congressional and legislative districts every decade with independent commissioners for population balance. Majority parties can reelect lawmakers through redistricting.

Commissions limit party manipulation, making election districts more competitive. Democrats did not create all redistricting commissions. Like Republicans, redistricting has aided the party in its few states. Democrats are neutral, unlike Republicans.

This suggests Democrats have few options to fight Republicans’ Texas U.S. House redistricting to add five GOP seats at Trump’s request. Democrats may lose majority next year.

The GOP bill passed a state House committee Saturday.

Democrats have threatened retaliation. The implications prompted several Wisconsin Democratic governors to reply Friday at a conference.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who supports a neutral committee, said Democrats must “do whatever we can” to stop Republican congressional redistricting.

“When a gun is to your head, action is imperative,” he said.

Democrats are limited despite their bluster.

Democratic states limit partisan gerrymandering.

California’s Democratic-majority Legislature and Governor Newsom will redistrict Congress. They must nullify or violate the 2008 referendum creating an independent redistricting panel.

Voters added congressional districts two years later. San Francisco mayor Newsom supported the constitutional amendment. The Texas Legislature redistricts next week, so he changed his mind.

“We can adopt a superior attitude, remain passive, and discuss the ideal state of the world, or we can acknowledge the existential significance of this moment,” Newsom said earlier this month.

The commission-based New York state constitution forbids another map this decade. Democratic plan requires voter approval and cannot be implemented until 2027.

Democrats have supported independent commissioners who cannot change election borders in Colorado and Washington for a decade.

Democrats say ‘foundations of our democracy’ are imperiled.

Independent commissioners won 95 House seats Democrats would have won and 13 Republicans in 2021. Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who oversees the redistricting effort and has requested a neutral approach, appeared to back his party’s remarkable moves to oust its commissioners, representing the Democratic Party’s change.

Holder stated, “We do not oppose, on a provisional basis, judicious and responsive measures to safeguard against the permanent erosion of our democratic foundations.”

In states without commission supervision, Democrats and Republicans have redistricted viciously. Illinois maps favored the congressional delegation 14-3. The map adjusted to control all three New Mexico House seats. In November, they gained three of four seats despite Trump’s Nevada win.

Democrats want more lead in key states.

Maryland Democratic Delegate David Moon, the House Majority Leader, said Friday he would file congressional redistricting legislation based on Texas’s moves. Seven of the state’s eight congressional districts are Dem.

He said, “It is untenable for a single, particularly large state to perpetually surpass and modify congressional authority while other states remain passive.”

Advocates think commissions promote fairness.

Nonpartisans dread Democratic Party change. The party, like the GOP, is accused of gerrymandering to disenfranchise voters in districts where political authorities determine winners.

“We are in desperation — we are seeking any refuge amidst turmoil,” said Emily Eby French, Common Cause Texas director. Redistricting by Democrats isn’t a port. Serrated siren rock.

Dan Vicuña, the group’s redistricting director, emphasized the unpopularity of gerrymandering and the need for fair representation in communities. Politicians now debate the issue polarizedly. This month, Trump told reporters he wanted five additional GOP seats in Texas and other GOP strongholds.

He favors new patterns in GOP-dominated states like Indiana and Missouri, while Ohio Republicans are ready to redistrict after an independent proposal failed.

Split Democratic response in Texas.

Despite state-prohibited groups seeking revenge against Republicans, Democrats want a nationwide redistricting committee to lessen partisanship and reveal party division.

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said, “No unilateral disarmament until both parties adhere to the law,” a day before his Democratic colleagues introduced a national commission legislation.

Republican opposition derailed a similar bill in 2022 despite Democratic congressional and executive control. Republican control of both houses makes it unlikely.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy wants to run in 2028 and said the party “should never apologize for advocating the right cause.” He said Republicans are abnormal, so we can’t follow them. He said, “If they change districts during the 10-year cycle, we must too.”

No party members use this strategy.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “We must not resort to their methods.” «We must achieve accurate and equal representation» Republican manipulations cannot take it away.

SOURCE: AP

