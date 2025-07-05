Australian Actor Julian McMahon Dies at 56 After Courageous Battle with Cancer

Clearwater, Florida — Julian McMahon, the Australian-American actor celebrated for his magnetic performances in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and the Fantastic Four films, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2025, at the age of 56 in Clearwater, Florida, following a private battle with cancer.

His wife, Kelly Paniagua, confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement to Deadline, describing him as a man who “loved life, his family, his friends, his work, and his fans,” with a “deepest wish to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

Born on July 27, 1968, in Sydney, Australia, McMahon was the son of Sir William “Billy” McMahon, Australia’s 20th Prime Minister (1971–1972), and Lady Sonia McMahon, a renowned socialite and fashion icon.

Despite his prominent lineage, Julian McMahon carved his path in the entertainment industry, transitioning from a successful modelling career in cities like Milan, London, and New York to becoming a household name in television and film.

Julian McMahon’s acting journey began in the late 1980s with a role in the Australian soap opera The Power, The Passion, followed by a breakout stint as Ben Lucini on Home and Away (1990–1991), where he appeared in 150 episodes.

His early success in Australia, sparked by Levi’s commercials, propelled him to Hollywood, where he landed his first American role as Ian Rain on the soap opera Another World in 1993.

His charisma and versatility shone through in roles like Detective John Grant in Profiler (1996–2000) and the demonic yet romantic Cole Turner in Charmed (2000–2003), where his portrayal of a half-demon, half-lawyer opposite Alyssa Milano’s Phoebe Halliwell won over fans.

Julian McMahon as Dr. Christian Troy

Julian McMahon’s most iconic role came as Dr. Christian Troy in Ryan Murphy’s provocative Nip/Tuck (2003–2010), a performance that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Drama Series in 2005.

His portrayal of the charming yet troubled plastic surgeon, alongside Dylan Walsh’s Sean McNamara, grounded the show’s scandalous narrative with depth and vulnerability.

On the big screen, McMahon embraced villainy as Victor Von Doom in Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), bringing comic-book flair to the Marvel antagonist. His film credits also include Premonition (2007) with Sandra Bullock, Red (2010) with Bruce Willis, and Bait (2012).

More recently, he starred alongside Nicolas Cage in the psychological thriller The Surfer (2024), which premiered at Cannes, and played the Australian Prime Minister in Netflix’s The Residence (2025), a nod to his family’s political legacy.

Agent Jess LaCroix FBI Most Wanted

Julian McMahon’s television career continued to flourish with roles as Jonah in Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways and as FBI agent Jess LaCroix in CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted (2020–2022). His departure from the latter, announced in January 2022, was to pursue new creative ventures, a decision he described as bittersweet but necessary. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together,” he told TheWrap, expressing gratitude for his time as Jess.

Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans alike. Nicolas Cage, McMahon’s co-star in The Surfer, shared with Deadline, “Julian was the most talented of actors… a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family.” Dick Wolf, producer of FBI: Most Wanted, called his passing “shocking news,” adding, “All of us at Wolf Entertainment are deeply saddened.”

Fans on social media echoed these sentiments, with one writing, “Julian’s Cole Turner in Charmed was unforgettable—equal parts villain and heartthrob. He made every role his own.”

Julian McMahon’s personal life was as dynamic as his career. He was married three times: first to Australian singer Dannii Minogue (1994–1995), whom he met on the set of Home and Away; then to Baywatch actress Brooke Burns (1999–2001), with whom he shared a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, now 25; and finally to Kelly Paniagua in 2014, who survives him.

He also had a brief romance with Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty. McMahon was a proud Australian, once telling Female.com.au, “I think my soul is Australian. I love where I grew up and how I grew up, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Beyond his screen presence, McMahon was remembered for his kindness and professionalism. Co-stars from Nip/Tuck praised his ability to create a fun, supportive atmosphere on set, while friends highlighted his generosity and warmth.

“His impact went beyond the screen,” one colleague noted, “inspiring many with his dedication to his craft.” Julian McMahon is survived by his wife, Kelly, and his daughter.

