Australian Castaway and His Dog Bella Survive 2 Months Stranded at Sea

A doctor says an Australian castaway who survived two months in the Pacific Ocean by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater is “stable and doing well.” Shaddock’s doctor told 9News the man had “normal vital signs”.

Tim Shaddock, 51, of Sydney, and his dog Bella departed Mexico for French Polynesia in April, but his sail boat was destroyed by a hurricane a few weeks later. Shaddock and Bella were rescued this week by a trawler after a helicopter spotted them.

According to the doctor on board the tuna boat, the man had “normal vital signs.”

Mr. Shaddock set out on his over 6,000km (3,728-mile) journey from Mexico’s city of La Paz, but was soon trapped when his vessel’s electronics were cut off by inclement weather.

The storm abandoned the Australian sailor and his dog in the huge and inhospitable North Pacific ocean, surviving on whatever he could catch.He was much slimmer and had an overgrown beard when they were finally spotted off the coast of Mexico two months later.

“I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea,” he stated in a video acquired by 9News.

“I just need rest and good food because I’ve been at sea alone for a long time.” Otherwise, I’m in excellent health.”

Mr. Shaddock claimed that fishing equipment had helped him and Bella survive.

He also avoided sunburn by taking shelter under the canopy of his boat. The Australian was seen smiling and sporting a blood pressure monitor on his arm shortly after their rescue. He can also consume tiny meals.

The trawler is currently returning to Mexico, where Mr Shaddock will undergo medical testing and, if necessary, more treatment.

Real Life Cast Away Australian sailor and dog rescued