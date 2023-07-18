Connect with us

News World News

Australian Castaway and His Dog Bella Survive 2 Months Stranded at Sea
Advertisement

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand's Tourism Authority Blames Low Revenues on Polycrisis

News News Asia

China's Blames Students as Unemployment Rate Hits 21.3 Per Cent

News

US Returns 105 Trafficked Antiques to India After PM Modi's Visit

News

Gold Price Today, July. 17th, 2023 – MONDAY

News

Carbon-Emission-Free Aviation: An Ambitious 'ZeroAvia' Plan For Commercial Flights By 2025

News

Record-High Youth Unemployment In China Signals Struggling Post-Pandemic Recovery

News

Air Quality Alert Issued for New York State due to Canadian Wildfires

News

Britain Signs Deal to Join £12 Trillion Indo-Pacific trade bloc

Business News

Strengthening Financial Ties: MoUs For Enhanced Utilization Of Local Currencies In Cross-Border Transactions

News Asia News

South Korean President Blames Failure To Follow Disaster Response Protocols For Rising Death Toll

News News Asia

China Expands Hospice Care Project for Aging Population

News News Asia

Kerry Arrives in China for Climate Talks, No Tangible Progress Expected

News News Asia Tech

China Seeing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom in 2023

News

Protesters in Over 500 Cars and Motorcycles Rally Against Senators in Thailand

News

Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Prompts Tsunami Alert

News

Federal Judge Upholds Constitutionality Of Oregon's Strict Gun Control Measure

News

US-China Climate Talks: Reviving Global Efforts And Addressing Bilateral Concerns

News

Google Doodle Honors Renowned Artist Zarina Hashmi On Her 86th Birthday

News

New Killer Virus Spreading Across Europe May Force Britain into Another Covid-style Lockdown

News

Australian Castaway and His Dog Bella Survive 2 Months Stranded at Sea

Published

1 hour ago

on

Australian Sailor and His Dog Bella Survive 2 Months Stranded at Sea

A doctor says an Australian castaway who survived two months in the Pacific Ocean by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater is “stable and doing well.” Shaddock’s doctor told 9News the man had “normal vital signs”.

Tim Shaddock, 51, of Sydney, and his dog Bella departed Mexico for French Polynesia in April, but his sail boat was destroyed by a hurricane a few weeks later. Shaddock and Bella were rescued this week by a trawler after a helicopter spotted them.

According to the doctor on board the tuna boat, the man had “normal vital signs.”

Mr. Shaddock set out on his over 6,000km (3,728-mile) journey from Mexico’s city of La Paz, but was soon trapped when his vessel’s electronics were cut off by inclement weather.

Australian Sailor and His Dog Bella Survive 2 Months Stranded at Sea

The storm abandoned the Australian sailor and his dog in the huge and inhospitable North Pacific ocean, surviving on whatever he could catch.He was much slimmer and had an overgrown beard when they were finally spotted off the coast of Mexico two months later.

“I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea,” he stated in a video acquired by 9News.

“I just need rest and good food because I’ve been at sea alone for a long time.” Otherwise, I’m in excellent health.”

Mr. Shaddock claimed that fishing equipment had helped him and Bella survive.

He also avoided sunburn by taking shelter under the canopy of his boat. The Australian was seen smiling and sporting a blood pressure monitor on his arm shortly after their rescue. He can also consume tiny meals.

The trawler is currently returning to Mexico, where Mr Shaddock will undergo medical testing and, if necessary, more treatment.

Real Life Cast Away Australian sailor and dog rescued
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs