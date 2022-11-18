Elizabeth Holmes Faces Judgment Day

(CTN News) – It is expected that former Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes will appear in a federal courtroom here on Friday to appeal for leniency during her sentencing hearing.

A prosecutor is expected to argue that the onetime leader of the blood-testing startup Theranos is deserving of 15 years in prison.

In the case of Elizabeth Holmes, the jury found her guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. This was for misleading investors about the potential benefits of her alleged groundbreaking technology with just a few drops of blood. This resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

The hearing is likely to be the conclusion to the long-running saga of Theranos. A story about Elizabeth Holmes, an eccentric tech leader who once attracted comparisons to Steve Jobs. He received fawning attention from the media. This is one of the most dramatic downfalls of a business leader in recent history.

Before the hearing, federal prosecutors referred to Elizabeth Holmes’ crimes as “among the most substantial white-collar offenses Silicon Valley, or any other district, has ever seen.” However, Holmes’ defense lawyers maintain that she has shown remorse and is being punished for no other reason than a failure at a startup.

Defendants are seeking to have Holmes serve his sentence at home rather than in prison. Nevertheless, Holmes’ legal team stated in court documents that she should only be imprisoned for a period of 18 months if incarceration is deemed necessary.

According to federal guidelines, the maximum prison term is 20 years. That is in sharp contrast to the 15 years that prosecutors are requesting.

Ultimately, the decision rests with United States District Judge Ed Davila, who presided over Holmes’ trial, as well as Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani’s trial, who was convicted of fraud as well.

Earlier this year, a jury acquitted Elizabeth Holmes of all fraud charges relating to Theranos patients harmed by the company. As a result, she was convicted on counts relating to investors who were hoodwinked.

It has been argued by prosecutors, however, that the fact that patients received incorrect blood test results because of the company’s faulty technology constitutes relevant conduct for sentencing purposes. This means that the patients could still be taken into account when sentencing Davila.

A partner, a tech investor and a senator have written to her requesting mercy

A total of 130 letters were submitted to the judge by Holmes’ legal team from friends, family, and other supporters, including former New Jersey senator Cory Booker. Cory Booker is a longtime friend of Elizabeth Holmes.

According to Booker in his letter, each of us is more than the most awful thing we have done, citing Bryan Stevenson, a criminal justice reform advocate and lawyer.

Billy Evans, Holmes’ partner, wrote to the judge asking for mercy and detailing the impact of the case on their family.

A photo of the couple with their one-year-old son is included in the submission, as well as a photo of their dog, Balto, who the family claims was killed by mountain lions. It was noted by Evans had Holmes has already paid a heavy price for his involvement with Theranos.

Is Elizabeth Holmes a genius?

At the age of 31, Elizabeth has joined the list of Warren Buffett, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and others. Elizabeth is the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. A genius from childhood, Elizabeth learnt Mandarin language during her high schooling.

